Relocation by global leader in fire protection and safety controls keeps jobs in Lancashire.

KiddeFenwal, the global leader in fire protection and safety controls, today announced that it has signed a lease for a cutting-edge facility in Preston, Lancashire, where it will be relocating from Bentham.

The 42,000 square-foot (3,900 square-meter) complex will serve as a key hub for KiddeFenwal in the manufacture and product development of high-tech, eco-friendly fire prevention and suppression, and safety controls solutions. Located on Craven Drive in Bamber Bridge, it will include office, warehouse and production areas, and accommodate approximately 40 employees, including many current team members from Bentham.

"KiddeFenwal has been proud to call Lancashire our UK home for more than 25 years," said Rekha Agrawal, CEO of KiddeFenwal. "We're delighted to be entering a new space within the county that empowers us to expand capacity and enhance our responsiveness to customers."

The company expects to be fully established and in full production in the Preston facility by early 2027.

With more than a century of fire safety leadership, KiddeFenwal is trusted by companies and industries worldwide. Its Lancashire location serves as a key hub for servicing the UK, European and other international fire suppression markets.

About KiddeFenwal

KiddeFenwal is a global leader in industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. With a legacy spanning more than a century and the agility achieved as a standalone company, KiddeFenwal designs and delivers next-generation technologies that protect lives, livelihoods, critical infrastructure and even priceless museum artifacts. Its trusted brands, including Kidde Fire Systems, Kidde Fire Protection and Fenwal Controls, serve a wide range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing to marine, infrastructure and OEM applications. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, USA, KiddeFenwal has a growing global presence across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.kiddefenwal.com

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