IDX hires Adam Holloway as Chief Creative Officer to drive multi-market content and brand strategy

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026

Appointment reinforces IDX's client-centric focus and commitment to creative excellence

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic communications and performance marketing agency IDX has appointed Adam Holloway as its new Chief Creative Officer. Joining the agency in early November, Holloway will oversee creative strategy, quality and consistency across IDX's U.K., U.S. and international operations, with a clear focus on delivering more impactful, audience-centric solutions for clients.

Holloway joins IDX following 11 years at corporate communications agency Emperor, where he served as Chief Creative Officer. During his tenure, he played a central role in shaping the agency's creative direction and developing its creative capabilities while leading work across brand, employee engagement and corporate communications for key strategic clients in the U.K. and internationally.

In his new role, Holloway will focus on broadening IDX's client offerings across content, film, digital and brand, helping clients communicate complex corporate and commercial narratives in clearer, more engaging ways. He will also focus on bringing creative thinking together with strategy, insight and production earlier in client conversations while developing talent across IDX's global hubs in the U.K., U.S. and India.

The appointment directly reflects IDX's commitment to putting clients at the heart of its business model and forms part of IDX's ongoing investment in its executive leadership team to support international expansion and client demand following a period of sustained operational growth. This includes the appointment of Clare Donald as Chief Production Officer, Danny Russell as Chief Customer Officer, and Paul Knight as Senior VP Customer Success, alongside a new Data and Insights team in Geneva.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the business, meeting our clients and teams, and building on the strong work already happening across IDX," said Holloway. "There is a huge amount of talent across our disciplines and locations, and my focus will be on creating more opportunities for collaboration, introducing creative ideas to client conversations earlier and seeing what more we can achieve together."

Crispin Beale, Worldwide CEO of IDX, added, "Creativity belongs at the start of strategic conversations and not as an afterthought right at the end. Putting our clients first means giving them creative work that solves real business problems and engages their audiences effectively. Adam has a stellar track record of raising creative ambition whilst bringing interdisciplinary teams together, and his leadership will be pivotal in ensuring we deliver a high-quality service for our clients worldwide."

ABOUT IDX

IDX is a global strategic communications and marketing agency, headquartered in London and operating from locations around the world including New York, Phoenix, Chicago, Cincinnati, Helsinki, Gothenburg, Geneva, Lisbon, Abu Dhabi and Vadodara, India. Working with more than 1,600 clients across multiple sectors, IDX combines deep industry knowledge with a data-first mindset to help ambitious brands thrive in complex, fast-moving markets. The firm specialises in performance marketing, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement, delivering integrated campaigns that drive meaningful business outcomes. IDX prides itself on being truly customer-centric and delivering tangible, evidenced results.

Visit www.idx.inc to learn more.

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