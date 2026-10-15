YunoJuno Named International Contractor Services Provider of the Year

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026

Leader in Freelancer Management Systems recognized for compliant, global contractor engagement at scale at The Contracting Awards 2026.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the Freelancer Management System (FMS) for global enterprises that powers the entire contingent worker lifecycle, has been named International Contractor Services Provider of the Year at the annual Contracting Awards. The win marks YunoJuno's third consecutive year leading the category, following awards in 2024 and again in 2025 as part of a double win for Best Contractor Innovation.

The award comes as more businesses build international teams of contractors to access specialist flexible skills and move faster than local hiring allows. As these teams operate across numerous jurisdictions, enterprises look for a partner that can carry the compliance responsibility. YunoJuno compliantly engages independent contractors and indemnifies the end client against classification risk, giving enterprises the confidence to scale their global contractor workforce.

"Winning this category three years running reflects a sustained and rapid investment in making international contracting simple for the businesses that depend on it," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. "Every step in our roadmap this year has been built around removing the operational and legal complexity that enterprises normally face with a global contractor workforce, while managing and eliminating the risks involved."

International Contractor Services Provider of the Year recognizes excellence in supporting contractor engagement across countries, judged on compliance, scale, payment infrastructure and the overall experience delivered to both enterprise clients and the contractors they engage.

The judging panel specifically recognized YunoJuno's:

Global Reach and Scale: A network of more than 150,000 pre-vetted contractors across 165+ countries, connecting talent with over 12,000 businesses including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises.

A network of more than 150,000 pre-vetted contractors across 165+ countries, connecting talent with over 12,000 businesses including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises. Expanded W2 Capabilities: A fully managed US Employer of Record (EOR) solution bringing the US engagement lifecycle in-platform, removing the need for enterprises to navigate employment law, payroll and tax documentation across separate external systems.

A fully managed US Employer of Record (EOR) solution bringing the US engagement lifecycle in-platform, removing the need for enterprises to navigate employment law, payroll and tax documentation across separate external systems. Built-in Global Compliance: Automated worker classification workflows and indemnification coverage to help enterprises mitigate contractor misclassification risks.

Automated worker classification workflows and indemnification coverage to help enterprises mitigate contractor misclassification risks. Multi-Currency Payments: Auto-generated invoices and real-time status tracking, simplifying payment management for businesses and contractors.

"Managing compliance risk when engaging independent contractors internationally is one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise workforce leaders," said Joao Martires, Chief Operating Officer at YunoJuno. "Our focus has been on building the compliance processes and infrastructure that give enterprises complete visibility and control when engaging contractors globally. This award recognizes the unseen work our teams have put into making that possible."

The latest win follows a significant period of growth for YunoJuno, which achieved its first full year of profitability alongside 45% revenue growth in 2025, driven by international expansion and increasing enterprise demand.

YunoJuno was also recognized as the highest Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix Assessment for Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS). In Everest Group's Contractor of Record (CoR) and Contingent Employer of Record (CEoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026, YunoJuno was recently named a Leader, further reinforcing its position in the global contractor management market.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay contractor talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's AI-powered technology streamlines the entire contractor engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of independent contractors and freelancers globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com

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