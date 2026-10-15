I-Tech AB: I-Tech enters exclusive aquaculture licence agreement with Titanium Technology

The agreement gives I-Tech worldwide rights to develop and commercialise the non-biocidal antifouling technology for aquaculture applications.

I-Tech AB (publ) (Ticker: ITECH), the biotechnology company behind the marine antifouling technology Selektope®, has entered into an exclusive worldwide licence agreement with Spanish technology company Titanium Technology S.L. The agreement grants I-Tech the exclusive right to develop and commercialise Titanium Technology's antifouling technology for applications within the aquaculture sector.

The agreement represents a further step in I-Tech's strategy to broaden its portfolio of sustainable fouling-prevention technologies and establish aquaculture as a new strategic growth application.

Titanium Technology has developed a proprietary technology based on electrochemically active titanium surfaces. By creating controlled electrochemical conditions at the surface, the technology is designed to prevent the initial formation of biofilms and the subsequent attachment of marine organisms. The solution does not rely on biocides, antifouling coatings or the release of chemical substances to prevent biofouling.

Biofouling is a significant operational challenge in aquaculture. Growth on nets, cages and other submerged equipment can restrict water flow, add weight, increase maintenance requirements and contribute to conditions that may negatively affect animal welfare and production efficiency. Existing control methods frequently involve antifouling coatings, net replacement or mechanical cleaning.

Under the agreement, I-Tech and Titanium Technology will work together to adapt the technology for selected aquaculture applications. Initial activities will include technical evaluation, prototype development and pilot installations in collaboration with prospective industry partners and customers.

"Aquaculture is becoming an increasingly important strategic growth application for I-Tech. Biofouling presents a clear operational and sustainability challenge for the sector, and we believe Titanium Technology's solution offers an exciting new platform from which to explore non-biocidal solutions," says Markus Jönsson, CEO of I-Tech. "At the same time, this is an early-stage development programme. Our immediate priority is to establish how the technology performs in relevant aquaculture applications and to build the technical and commercial evidence required for future commercialisation."

The technology has previously demonstrated antifouling performance on titanium surfaces during extended exposure in seawater. Its application to aquaculture equipment, including nets and cage structures, has not yet been fully validated at commercial scale and will therefore be subject to further engineering, field testing and customer evaluation.

"This agreement brings together Titanium Technology's expertise in electrochemistry and titanium engineering with I-Tech's specialist knowledge of marine biofouling and its experience in developing and commercialising antifouling technologies," says Dr Alejandro Samaniego, founder and CEO of Titanium Technology. "Aquaculture presents a particularly compelling opportunity because clean submerged surfaces are essential to water flow, equipment performance, animal welfare and efficient operations. We look forward to working closely with I-Tech to test, refine and demonstrate the technology in this demanding application."

The partnership complements I-Tech's existing Selektope® business and its recently expanded portfolio of sustainable fouling-prevention technologies. Through a structured development and validation programme, I-Tech intends to assess a range of potential aquaculture applications before determining the most suitable routes towards commercialisation.

Contacts

Markus Jönsson, CEO

M: +46729-77 96 25

E: markus.jonsson@i-tech.se

About I-Tech AB

I-Tech is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing innovative solutions for biofouling prevention. With science and specialist expertise at its core, the company is building a broader technology portfolio to address biofouling challenges across marine industries, supporting improved performance and reduced emissions to air and sea. I-Tech's established technology Selektope® is used in antifouling coatings by leading marine coating manufacturers worldwide.

I-Tech is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ITECH) and the Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB. For more information, visit www.i-tech.se.