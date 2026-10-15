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SA

WKN: A40WE5 | ISIN: SE0023440557 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L80
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 08:06
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 09:55 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) granted SEK 2.5 million growth loan from Almi

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") today announces that Almi has approved a growth loan of SEK 2.5 million, with the possibility of securing additional financing of up to SEK 7.5 million over the next 14 months.

The loan has a five-year term, with no principal repayments required during the first 12 months.

"Together with the proceeds from the exercise of the TO9 series warrants, this financing will initially strengthen our cash position by an additional SEK 6 million in the fourth quarter. This will put us in a stronger position to continue developing our business alongside our ongoing commercialization activities with customers," says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel.

For further information, please contact:
Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO.
Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67.
E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)
Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Naerogel®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Naerogel® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.
Subscribe to Svenska Aerogel's press releases: aerogel.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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