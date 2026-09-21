Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Toothpaste containing Svenska Aerogel's material attracts strong interest from dentists

On June 8, Matrix Brands ("Matrix") launched OZEN®, its patented toothpaste for dentine hypersensitivity, in the UK. The launch also included a fast-acting oral gel for sensitivity relief. Both products contain Svenska Aerogel's (the "Company") specially developed aerogel material and represent the first commercial application of the Company's aerogel technology in oral health. Since the launch, Matrix has seen strong interest in the products, particularly among dental professionals.

OZEN® is available to consumers in the UK through the British health and beauty retailer Boots. Matrix also supplies the products directly to the dental market. Since the launch, there has been strong interest from dental professionals, particularly in the use of OZEN® during procedures where sensitivity may occur, such as scaling, polishing and whitening. OZEN® Sensitive Formula Oral Gel, which can be applied directly to sensitive areas for rapid relief, has attracted particular attention.

Harry Zalk, Co-Founder of Ozen® and CEO of Matrix Brands, a British company specializing in the development and commercialization of personal care products and brands, comments:

"The response to OZEN® since its launch has been very positive, particularly within the dental community. Dentists are currently using gel during dental procedures where sensitivity is a likely occurrence. This is very encouraging and aligns well with our clinical results showing an average reduction in sensitivity of about 89% after just one application. We are continuing to expand our commercial presence in line with our market strategy, while also preparing to launch OZEN® in additional markets."

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel, comments:

"We are very pleased to see such strong interest from the dental community so soon following the launch. The fact that our material is now being used in a commercial product and is receiving positive feedback from dental professionals is an important validation of its potential. It also helps build consumer trust and awareness, supporting our continued expansion in the consumer market."

The launch of OZEN® marks Svenska Aerogel's first commercial application in oral health. The Company's specially developed material is used in both OZEN® Sensitive Formula Toothpaste and OZEN® Sensitive Formula Oral Gel. For more information about OZEN®, visit weareozen.com

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO.

Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67.

E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Naerogel®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Naerogel® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.



Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

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Image Attachments

Harry Zalk, Co Founder Of Ozen And CEO Of Matrix Brands

OZEN Products