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WKN: A40WE5 | ISIN: SE0023440557 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L80
München
28.05.26 | 08:02
0,109 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 13:50 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Naerogel by Svenska Aerogel - A new platform driving future innovation and commercialization

Svenska Aerogel ("the Company") is launching Naerogel®, a new brand for the Company's high-performance aerogel material. The launch marks the next step in the Company's development - from research and industrialization to a growing global commercial platform. The new brand replaces the previous product name Quartzene® and reflects Svenska Aerogel's continued advancement in aerogel material solutions.

In recent years, Svenska Aerogel has focused on industrializing and commercializing its aerogel material for a global market. Naerogel® builds on more than two decades of research and development in aerogel technology, with strong roots in Nordic innovation, quality, and customer-driven development. Through structured innovation efforts and close collaboration with customers, the Company has continuously improved the material's performance.

The material builds on the same technological platform and high-performance porous aerogel structure as Quartzene®, while offering customers an enhanced material designed to meet increasing demands for energy efficiency and thermal insulation.

Naerogel® offers:

  • Up to 15 % improved thermal insulation performance
  • Material manufactured using silica, water, and only renewable energy
  • A flexible and scalable platform for future innovation and product development
  • Customized solutions based on specific market and application needs, strengthening existing use cases while enabling new applications

"Naerogel® represents both our history and our future. In recent years, we have continued to develop our aerogel material based on market needs, enabling us to offer more efficient products and innovative solutions to our customers. At the same time, it provides a platform for further material development and new applications. With Naerogel®, we are now taking the next step in strengthening our position in the international market," says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel.

For further information, please contact:
Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO.
Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67.
E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)
Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Subscribe to Svenska Aerogel's press releases: aerogel.se

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Image Attachments
Naerogel by Svenska Aerogel

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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