Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogels material is assessed in European defence project

The European Defence Fund (EDF) project Camouflage Thermal Intelligent and Adaptive (CATHERINA) is a European research initiative developing smart camouflage solutions for defence textile applications. Svenska Aerogels ("the Company") material is currently being assessed for its ability to reduce thermal signatures.

"Being selected for the CATHERINA project confirms the potential of our material for next-generation adaptive textile solutions. We believe this technology can play an important role in reducing thermal detectability while maintaining the functionality and usability required in defence applications," says Joakim Wanner, Sales Director Svenska Aerogel.

The CATHERINA project is a three-year European Defence Fund initiative developing advanced textile solutions that integrate adaptive optical camouflage. This allows materials to adjust their visual appearance to blend into their surroundings, while also managing infrared and thermal signatures. The aim is to reduce detectability and enhance the protection and survivability of defence personnel and equipment in operational environments. By combining multiple adaptive functions within a single textile platform, CATHERINA is advancing multispectral camouflage capabilities for future European defence systems. The project brings together nine partners from across Europe.

The results are expected to be delivered to Svenska Aerogel after the summer. Due to the confidential nature of the project, the Company cannot at this stage confirm whether the results will be made publicly available.

About the European Defence Fund

EDF supports collaborative research and development of advanced defence technologies across Europe. The programme aims to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities by fostering innovation and cooperation between industry and research organisations.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO.

Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67.

E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.



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Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.