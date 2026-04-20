Today, April 20, 2026, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) Short name AERO ISIN code: SE0023440557

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.