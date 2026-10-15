EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: Croatian and Serbian tourism and business professionals strengthen partnerships at Zagreb event ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Croatian and Serbian tourism and business professionals strengthen partnerships at Zagreb event ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

ZAGREB, Croatia, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Croatian and Serbian tourism and business professionals came together yesterday at the "Visit Expo B2B Networking" event in Zagreb to explore concrete business opportunities ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

The event combined business presentations, a panel discussion and targeted B2B meetings, enabling participants to establish contacts, exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships. It highlighted how EXPO 2027 can build on the strong economic ties between Croatia and Serbia to generate new business opportunities across the region.

Igor Kovacevic, Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Director of the International Participants Department at EXPO 2027, highlighted Zagreb's strategic role in connecting the European Single Market with Serbia and the wider Western Balkans. He noted that EXPO 2027 aims to strengthen these connections by creating a meeting point between the region and the wider European and global economy.

Turning networking into business opportunities

The panel discussion, "Opportunities and Impact of EXPO 2027", explored opportunities for tourism and regional businesses. A B2B speed-networking session enabled participants to discuss potential hospitality and tourism partnerships.

According to the Croatian Chamber of Economy, bilateral trade reached nearly EUR 1.9 billion in 2025. EXPO 2027 offers opportunities to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors. Beyond trade, the Chamber identified opportunities to deepen ties in tourism, transport, energy, IT, construction and agriculture.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All", EXPO 2027 Belgrade will welcome more than 140 international participants and is expected to attract around four million visits.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More detailed information about Expo 2027 Belgrade can be found at the following LINK.

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