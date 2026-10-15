RADISSON HOSPITALITY FRANCE: Radisson Hotel Group strengthens its footprint in France

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its presence in France with two important milestones: the signing of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Lyon Golf du Verger, a new urban golf resort scheduled to open in 2029, and the opening of East Side Hôtel Paris Gare de l'Est, a member of Radisson Individuals, which welcomed its first guests earlier this year.

These two additions reflect the Group's continued focus on growing a diversified portfolio in key French destinations, spanning both leisure-led resort experiences and distinctive urban boutique stays.

Radisson Hotel Group signs Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Lyon Golf du Verger

Radisson Hotel Group has signed Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Lyon Golf du Verger, a new urban golf resort on the outskirts of Lyon, about 30 minutes from the city center and Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport. Scheduled to open in 2029, the property will be positioned as an urban resort catering to meetings and events, leisure stays, and golf getaways.

The resort will feature 148 spacious rooms, including 16 junior suites and two presidential suites. Guests will enjoy a lobby bar, an all-day restaurant with a 2,000 m² terrace, and a rooftop bar. Wellness will be central to the guest experience, with an 800 m² spa and wellness area, including indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness and yoga space, a kids' club, and two padel courts.

For meetings and events, the resort will offer 1,150 m² of flexible event space across indoor and outdoor settings. The project forms part of a mixed-use destination anchored by two golf courses, one 9-hole and one 18-hole, managed by SARL Golf du Verger.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Lyon Golf du Verger marks a key milestone in Radisson Hotel Group's strategy to expand its urban leisure portfolio across Europe. Designed to combine city accessibility with resort-style relaxation, the property complements the Group's growing collection of urban retreats bridging business and leisure travel.

"Golf du Verger is exactly the kind of project we want to be part: an existing site with real potential, a committed owner and a clear commercial logic. Giving this asset a second life as a Radisson Blu resort creates a destination that works for a corporate meeting on a Tuesday and a family golf weekend on a Saturday, just 30 minutes from Lyon and its airport. We look forward to delivering it together with our partner." said Valérie Schuermans, Chief Development Officer, Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group

It also aligns with recent and upcoming flagship additions across Europe, including Radisson Collection The National Hotel, Brussels, a golf resort with extensive meeting facilities and Radisson Blu Hotel Florence, as well as urban resorts such as Radisson Hotel Cannes, and Radisson Hotel Rueil-Malmaison (currently under renovation). Together, these properties highlight Radisson Hotel Group's ambition to redefine the urban resort experience through premium locations, wellness-led design, and versatile spaces for corporate groups, weekend leisure guests, and destination golfers.

East Side Hôtel Paris Gare de l'Est, a member of Radisson Individuals, opens in the heart of Paris

Radisson Hotel Group also celebrated the opening of East Side Hôtel Paris Gare de l'Est, a member of Radisson Individuals., earlier this year, further strengthening its lifestyle and boutique offering in the French capital.

Ideally located in Paris's 10th arrondissement, the hotel is just a 3-minute walk from Gare de l'Est and Gare du Nord, with excellent access to public transport and a direct connection to Charles de Gaulle Airport via RER B in about 40 minutes.

Set within a historic site with a distinctive past, East Side House Paris combines heritage and contemporary comfort. The hotel's design balances modernity and history with a warm, contemporary aesthetic that highlights the property's original architecture, including a stone-vaulted breakfast room that offers guests an authentic, welcoming atmosphere.

The hotel's central location places guests within easy reach of some of Paris's most vibrant neighborhoods and landmarks. Nearby attractions include the Canal Saint-Martin, Saint-Quentin Market (the city's largest historic covered market), and the Françoise Sagan Library, located just 100 meters from the hotel. Guests also benefit from convenient access to Les Halles, the Louvre Museum, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Eiffel Tower.

Fabrice Lacour, General Manager, East Side Hôtel Paris Gare de l'Est, a member of Radisson Individuals. said:

"We are delighted to open this new Radisson Individuals hotel in the heart of Paris, just steps from Gare de l'Est and Gare du Nord. Nestled in a site full of history, our unique and comfortable hotel will offer guests the opportunity to discover the stories of the location while enjoying the vibrant energy of this iconic neighborhood in the 10th arrondissement of Paris."

With the signing in Lyon and the opening in Paris, Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its portfolio in France with brands and destinations that respond to evolving traveler expectations, from urban resort escapes and golf-led stays to character-rich city-center experiences.

"France remains a priority market for us, and these two projects show the range of what we can offer: a full-scale resort under Radisson Blu near Lyon, and a characterful independent hotel in Paris that joins our network through Radisson Individuals while keeping its own identity. Different assets, different owners, one objective: each hotel should perform better with RHG than without" said Valérie Schuermans, Chief Development Officer, Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group

MEDIA CONTACT

Caroline Jonsson, Area Manager, Corporate PR, MEA, MED & SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group

caroline.jonssson@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,660 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries. Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson-brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet, and are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050 in line with Science Based Targets. Through initiatives such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings and a growing portfolio of sustainable certifications, including Hotel Sustainability Basics, we assist guests to make more sustainable travel choices.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

Radisson Individuals is an affiliation brand comprised of independent hotels, each boasting its own unique identity and united by Radisson Hotel Group's service philosophy and attention to detail. The brand consists of: Radisson Individuals, Radisson Individuals Premier, Radisson Individuals Boutique, and Radisson Individuals Retreats.

Radisson Individuals is created to offer a solution for independent and unbranded hotels to become part of the Group's family. Radisson Individuals brings together hotels that have unique characteristics and personalities, offering guests an opportunity to discover new locations whilst safe in the knowledge that they will always receive the high standards of quality and service they rely on from Radisson Hotel Group. Radisson Individuals properties are located in key business and leisure destinations.

Radisson Individuals Premier offers a curated selection of upper-upscale hotels in key business and leisure destinations, with state-of-the-art facilities for both business and leisure. Radisson Individuals Premier hotels consist of elegantly appointed rooms and unparalleled attention to detail, offering a seamless blend of style and service.

Radisson Individuals Boutique provides a portfolio of intimate boutique hotels, blending exclusive, stylish settings with impeccable service. These hotels are situated in leisure and business destinations around the world for those who want to experience local charm. Radisson Individuals Boutique properties are thoughtfully curated to provide a bespoke and uniquely local stay.

Radisson Individuals Retreats provides unique opportunities to become immersed in out-of-the-ordinary experiences, and recharge and reconnect in natural surroundings. Situated in scenic leisure destinations, these lifestyle hideaways connect guests with the authentic spirit of the location, focusing on nature while ensuring the highest standards of quality and service.

Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Individuals by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Individuals operates in EMEA and APAC under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.?

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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