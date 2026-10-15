LRQA and K-Frontiers strengthen local inspection capabilities in Malaysia through strategic partnership

PR Newswire

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA, a leading global assurance partner, has strengthened its presence in Malaysia through a strategic partnership with K-Frontiers Sdn Bhd, an established Malaysian service provider to the oil and gas industry.

Following completion of the transaction, K-Frontiers has acquired a 51% stake in LRQA Inspection Malaysia Sdn Bhd, becoming LRQA's local partner in Malaysia. The partnership will strengthen LRQA's ability to provide inspection and assurance services to customers across Malaysia's energy and industrial sectors.

Malaysia's oil and gas sector continues to play an important role in the country's economy and regional energy landscape. As projects and supply chains become increasingly complex, the partnership will support customers with relevant inspection capabilities and assurance services.

Kit Wong, Business Director SEA, LRQA, said:

"We are delighted to partner with K-Frontiers, an organization that shares our commitment to trust, professionalism, and long-term value creation. This partnership marks an important step in strengthening our combined capabilities and delivering greater value to customers across the region. By bringing together our complementary expertise, local knowledge, and shared commitment to operational excellence, we are well positioned to address evolving industry needs and pursue new opportunities. We look forward to building a successful and sustainable relationship that creates lasting value for our customers and stakeholders."

Osart Jallong, Founder & Managing Director, K-Frontiers Sdn Bhd, said:

"We are pleased to enter this partnership with LRQA, bringing together its global expertise and assurance capabilities with K-Frontiers' industry experience and strong local presence. Our organizations share a commitment to quality, integrity, and customer success, providing a solid foundation for collaboration. We believe this partnership will enable us to offer enhanced solutions, respond more effectively to our customers' evolving needs, and create sustainable value for the energy sector across the region."

The partnership forms part of LRQA's broader strategy to strengthen its presence and capabilities across key markets in Asia Pacific and support customers as they navigate increasingly complex technical and operational challenges.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business - tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

About K-Frontiers

K-Frontiers Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian oil and gas services company established in 2002 and headquartered in Miri, Sarawak. It provides well engineering consultancy, drilling and completion support, field services, pressure-testing solutions, and skilled technical manpower. The company supports leading energy operators by combining industry expertise with strong local knowledge and dependable operational delivery. Guided by the values of care, trust, integrity, and professionalism, K-Frontiers aims to be a long-term "Partner of Choice" for its clients, employees, and stakeholders. For more information, visit https://www.kfrontiers.com/

Further information

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA

hasan.surve@lrqa.com

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