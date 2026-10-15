Control Risks appoints Chris Holt MBE Global Head of Advisory and Risk Consulting

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Risks, the global strategic intelligence and security firm, today announces the appointment of Chris Holt as Global Head of Advisory and Risk Consulting. In this role, Holt will lead an international team that works with organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from critical events that threaten their people, assets, operations, reputation and corporate value.

Holt has spent two decades advising multinational organizations, governments and insurers on crisis management, resilience, security, and organizational risk. Prior to this, his first career saw him serve in specialist roles, including on operations overseas, as a British Army Officer.

"Chris joins us with a unique blend of advisory leadership, commercial acumen, and operational expertise, having led strategic advisory and consulting engagements across six continents," said Jackie Day, Managing Partner, Global Security at Control Risks.

Holt brings a combination of strategic risk consulting and deep experience in the global risk and insurance market. This includes founding and successfully leading a specialist Lloyd's of London insurance broker and advisory firm.

Commenting on his appointment, Holt said, "I am delighted to be joining Control Risks. I've worked alongside the firm for nearly two decades and during that time have seen it set the agenda across our sector. I look forward to leading the Advisory and Risk Consulting practice at a time when the threats and risks faced by our clients are increasingly complex."

Control Risks' Advisory and Risk Consulting practice is a single point of contact for security consulting, crisis advisory and business resilience programs. From security and risk governance to operational responses for converging threats, the practice supports clients in shaping pragmatic responses to an increasingly volatile and challenging risk environment.

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a global strategic intelligence and security firm that is a trusted partner to 80% of the Fortune 500 and 60% of the Fortune Global 500. Our global team brings decisive clarity across strategy and operations, from advice to delivery, drawing on more than 50 years' experience in 178 countries. We help clients anticipate risk, protect people, assets and reputation, and pursue opportunity-from the boardroom to the most complex and high-risk environments. When the outlook is uncertain and the stakes are high, we respond with insight and action.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/control-risks-appoints-chris-holt-mbe-global-head-of-advisory-and-risk-consulting-302909786.html