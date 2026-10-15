Lacuna joins IAB Europe's Transparency & Consent Framework as a registered vendor

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacuna, a global programmatic advertising technology company headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has joined IAB Europe's Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) as a registered vendor and is now listed on the Global Vendor List (GVL) under Vendor ID 1648. This registration marks a practical step in Lacuna's efforts to advance transparency and responsible collaboration across Europe's programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Lacuna Ads is the company's programmatic advertising ecosystem, comprising an ad exchange, an intelligent demand-side optimisation platform and a full-stack self-service SaaS platform. Supported by owned-and-operated (O&O) inventory and direct publisher relationships, it connects global demand and supply with data intelligence and technology, helping turn fragmented signals into real-time decisions and untapped opportunities into measurable growth. As Lacuna continues to expand its presence in Europe and deepen its participation in the region's programmatic advertising market, strengthening trust and supporting responsible growth will remain central to its approach.

The TCF, which was launched in April 2018, is a cross-industry voluntary standard that relies on standardisation to facilitate compliance with certain provisions of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR. It applies principles and requirements derived from these two legislative instruments to the specific context of the online industry, taking account of relevant EU-level guidance from the EDPB and national level guidance from Data Protection Authorities.

The TCF is developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the online industry. It is intended to enable publishers of websites and apps (first parties) and technology partners that support the delivery, personalisation or measurement of advertising and content (third parties or vendors) to work together and provide users with a standardised experience when they make privacy choices.

The TCF enables users to grant or withhold consent and also exercise their 'right to object' to data being processed. It includes minimum practical requirements that stem from guidelines of Data Protection Authorities and jurisprudence for informing users, providing them with privacy choices, and for respecting such choices.

"Programmatic growth and respect for user privacy should advance together," said Michael Wang, CEO of Lacuna. "At Lacuna, we see our role as a catalyst for a more connected and intelligent programmatic future-one built on smarter execution and higher-quality value exchange. The TCF provides an important shared foundation for advancing this vision responsibly, with transparency, user choice and accountability reflected in how we design and operate our systems."

Following its registration, Lacuna will continue to refine its systems and processes in line with TCF Policies and technical specifications, supporting more consistent handling of consent and objection signals across relevant services in Europe. Through these efforts, Lacuna aims to contribute to greater transparency, accountability and responsible growth across the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

For more information about the TCF, visit IAB Europe's Transparency & Consent Framework website.

About Lacuna Ads

Developed by Lacuna, a global programmatic advertising technology company founded in 2022, Lacuna Ads is an integrated programmatic advertising ecosystem that delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions comprising an ad exchange, an intelligent demand-side optimisation platform, and a full-stack self-service SaaS platform. Powered by O&O traffic and proprietary data models refined over time, Lacuna Ads embeds data intelligence and AI optimisation throughout the ecosystem, establishing a distinct edge across key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

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