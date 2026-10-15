SAAB AB: Saab receives order for new Gripen computer

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the development of a new generation flight control computer for Gripen. The order value is SEK 1.3 billion with deliveries planned during 2030.

Saab will replace the current version of Gripen's flight control computer with a future-proof solution designed to meet long-term requirements for availability, performance and security of supply. The project will be carried out in close cooperation with FMV.

The flight control computer is a central component in Gripen's flight control system and contributes to safe and precise manoeuvring of the aircraft.

"We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with FMV. The new flight control computer will contribute to Gripen's capability and performance for decades to come," says Marcus Wandt, head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

