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WKN: A3EGPX | ISIN: SE0020203271 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 10:35 Uhr
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia Secures SEK 6 Million Order from Existing Customer in the Automotive Industry

Aixia has secured a new order from an existing customer operating in the international automotive industry. The order covers the renewal of support and software agreements for advanced AI infrastructure and has a total value of approximately SEK 6 million. Delivery is expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.
The customer operates in a technology-intensive development environment where artificial intelligence and advanced computing play central roles. Its existing AI infrastructure supports demanding computational and development workloads, where high availability, performance and operational reliability are essential.
The renewal ensures continued access to technical support, software maintenance and updates, providing a foundation for a stable, reliable and sustainable AI environment over the long term.

The agreement reinforces Aixia's position as a long-term technology partner and highlights the importance of not only delivering advanced infrastructure but also ensuring its continued operation, lifecycle management and development. As AI becomes increasingly important across industrial sectors, the demand for specialized expertise, support and software services surrounding these platforms continues to grow.

Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia and Deputy Group CEO of White Pearl Technology Group, comments:
"We are very pleased to receive continued trust from one of our existing customers. Advanced AI infrastructure represents a long-term investment, where access to the right expertise, support and software is essential for continued development. This agreement demonstrates that our customers view Aixia as a long-term partner, not only for the initial investment but throughout the entire infrastructure lifecycle."

The order value amounts to approximately SEK 6 million, with delivery expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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