White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia Secures SEK 6 Million Order for Next-Generation AI Networking Infrastructure

Gothenburg, November 9, 2026

Aixia AB has secured an order worth approximately SEK 6 million from a European customer for advanced networking infrastructure designed to expand the capacity and performance of existing GPU clusters. The investment will enable the customer to scale its AI training and inference capabilities while maximizing the value of its existing computing infrastructure.

The order represents a further development of the customer's AI infrastructure and includes the design and delivery of a high-performance, non-blocking 800G network fabric, incorporating advanced switching technology and high-speed optical connectivity.

As AI models become increasingly complex and organizations move from experimentation to large-scale production, network performance has become a critical factor in maximizing the efficiency of GPU-based computing environments. The new solution is designed to deliver high bandwidth, low latency and scalable communication between GPU nodes, enabling larger AI workloads and more efficient utilization of available computing resources.

By expanding the networking capacity, the customer will be able to support future GPU investments while improving the performance and efficiency of its existing infrastructure. "AI infrastructure is evolving rapidly, and networking has become just as critical as computing power when building and scaling advanced AI environments.

We are proud to once again earn our customer's trust and to contribute with our expertise in next-generation networking technology. This order demonstrates our ability to deliver the infrastructure required to turn investments in GPU computing into scalable, high-performance AI platforms," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia AB and Deputy Group CEO of Whitepearl Technology Group AB.

The order is valued at approximately SEK 6 million, with delivery scheduled to commence during the first quarter of 2027.

The agreement further strengthens Aixia's position as a specialist in advanced AI infrastructure, covering everything from high-performance GPU systems and data storage to networking and operational services.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software, digital innovation, AI infrastructure, proprietary AI software, business software and managed AI services. The Group combines AI infrastructure and compute with applied AI platforms - including AiQu, NEXUS, OneBrain, Sentinel and AgroNexus - under the WPTG AI Factory.. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.