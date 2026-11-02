White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia Secures Strategic SEK 35 Million Network Infrastructure Order for AI Factories

Gothenburg, November 2, 2026



Aixia AB has secured a new order from a major existing customer for advanced network infrastructure supporting next-generation AI factories. The order has an initial value of approximately SEK 35 million and includes a high-performance networking solution based on the latest technology designed for large-scale AI infrastructure.



The new order marks another important step in the long-standing relationship between Aixia and the customer. As part of the agreement, Aixia will assume end-to-end responsibility for the installation and commissioning of the network solution.



As AI factories evolve to support increasingly powerful computing environments, the demands on network performance, reliability, and scalability continue to grow. The solution incorporates the latest generation of networking technology, designed to meet the exceptional requirements of modern AI environments and enable fast, efficient communication between computing resources.

"We are extremely proud and pleased to once again earn the trust of one of our major customers. Having the opportunity to work with the very latest technology in networking and AI factory infrastructure is both exciting and a strong recognition of our specialist expertise. We are particularly proud to take full responsibility for the solution, from delivery through installation and commissioning," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia AB and Deputy Group CEO of Whitepearl Technology Group AB.



The order is initially valued at approximately SEK 35 million, with delivery and commissioning expected during the first half of 2027.



The agreement further strengthens Aixia's position as a strategic provider of advanced AI infrastructure and demonstrates the company's ability to deliver and implement complex networking solutions for next-generation AI factories.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software, digital innovation, AI infrastructure, proprietary AI software, business software and managed AI services. The Group combines AI infrastructure and compute with applied AI platforms - including AiQu, NEXUS, OneBrain, Sentinel and AgroNexus - under the WPTG AI Factory.. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.