RINAT AKHMETOV FOUNDATION BACKS UKRAINE'S OSCAR CAMPAIGN FOR "TRACES", AMPLIFYING THE VOICES OF WAR SURVIVORS

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation has announced its support for Traces, a Ukrainian-Polish documentary selected as Ukraine's official submission for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The initiative includes a US$200,000 grant awarded by decision of Rinat Akhmetov to advance the film's international Oscar campaign, alongside a strategic partnership with the Foundation's Museum of Civilian Voices.

With this initiative, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation becomes the first charitable foundation in Ukraine to support the Oscar campaign of a Ukrainian film, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the testimonies of civilians affected by Russia's war against Ukraine and ensuring their stories reach international audiences.

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko and co-directed by Marysia Nikitiuk, Traces tells the deeply personal stories of six Ukrainian women who survived sexual violence and torture during Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Through their testimonies, the documentary explores trauma, resilience and the courage required to break the silence surrounding the experiences of war survivors.

The film has already gained significant international recognition. Following its world premiere at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Panorama Audience Award, Traces received further honours at the Movies That Matter festival in The Hague and Millennium Docs Against Gravity.

The Foundation's support goes beyond financial assistance. Through its Museum of Civilian Voices, which has collected more than 145,000 testimonies, the organisation has spent years documenting the human consequences of the war in Ukraine. Its partnership with Traces reflects a shared mission: preserving individual experiences, giving survivors a voice and ensuring that their stories are heard, remembered and recognised worldwide.

The US$200,000 grant will help promote Traces among members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the wider international film community, bringing the experiences of Ukrainian women to one of the world's most influential cultural platforms.

About the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation

Established in 2005 by Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Rinat Akhmetov, the Foundation is one of Ukraine's major private humanitarian organisations. Its work focuses on supporting civilians affected by war through humanitarian aid, medical and psychological assistance, child welfare and rehabilitation programmes. Through its Museum of Civilian Voices, the Foundation also preserves personal testimonies of war, ensuring that the experiences of Ukrainian civilians are documented and shared with future generations.

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