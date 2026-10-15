GoComet brings AI execution to Gulf supply chains facing geopolitical volatility

Leaders from Redington, Max (Landmark Group) and BFL Group joined senior supply chain executives in Dubai to examine how AI can carry the work that follows every disruption.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A month after launching Nova, its AI execution layer for enterprise logistics, GoComet brought Odyssey, its annual flagship conference, to Dubai 2 days ago. Supply chain leaders from Fortune Global 500 companies and global freight forwarders attended, including Unilever, Siemens, Goodyear, L'Oréal, Geodis and CEVA Logistics. GoComet also announced a regional partnership with Redington.

The evening turned on a question every supply chain leader in the region has faced this year: when disruption hits, do you wait, reroute or fly? And once you've decided, who does the work?

The decision is only the start

Disruption across Gulf shipping routes has forced businesses to reconsider discharge ports, onward transport and delivery schedules. Since 28 February, cargo once bound for Jebel Ali has been discharged at Khor Fakkan, Fujairah, Sohar and Jeddah, stretching Europe to Gulf transits from about 25 days to about 40.

"The routing decisions now have to be made shipment by shipment," said Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder and CEO of GoComet. "And every one of those decisions then has to be carried through bookings, documents, trucks and suppliers. Today, people are still carrying most of that by hand."

Seeing disruption early

The companies that have kept moving through this year are the ones that saw delays first. Balaji Subramanian, CFO of Max (Landmark Group), brought that view from a retailer running hundreds of stores across the region and launching new collections every few weeks.

Real-time visibility coupled with predictive ETAs across thousands of in-transit containers let businesses spot delays early, move cargo to the next sailing and keep expanding through the disruption. For Subramanian, the next frontier is automating these actions themselves: changing a destination, rerouting through another port, and rebooking capacity.

From decision to execution

That frontier is where the rest of the evening focused. Sayantan Dev, CEO, SSG, Redington, set out a loop of sense, decide, execute and learn, in which humans set the policy and AI runs the coordinated response. Resilience, he said, is measured by how intelligently a business adapts.

That division of labour is what the Redington partnership is built to deliver. GoComet builds the AI execution layer, and Redington takes it to enterprises across the region through its partner network.

Sahai argued that disruption has changed the clock speed of supply chain strategy. Network changes that once took two years to put into operation now have to land in weeks, and no team can rewire thousands of bookings, documents and supplier commitments by hand at that pace. "The enterprises that adapt fastest," he said, "will be the ones where people set direction and AI executes the operation."

He then showed what that looks like in practice. On stage, Nova ran a live cargo booking: it pulled partner rates, validated documents ahead of a customs filing, caught a failed check and surfaced an alternative carrier at a slightly higher cost for a human to approve.

For Gulf supply chains, disruption is a given. The open question is how quickly a decision can be operationalized. Odyssey Dubai made the case that the answer lies in letting people decide and making AI carry the work.

About GoComet

GoComet is the AI-Native Platform for Global Trade, helping enterprises take control of freight operations from Planning to Payment. Built on more than eight years of cross-border logistics context, GoComet has managed 50M+ shipments and serves 500+ enterprises across 70+ countries.

Nova, its AI-native execution layer, helps reduce manual coordination, control freight cost and improve execution. GoComet is headquartered in Singapore, with teams across India, the United States, Dubai, Japan and Southeast Asia.

To learn more, visit www.gocomet.com

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