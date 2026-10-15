ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Opens 2026 Pre-Filing for Forms 1099 and W-2 With Its IRIS-Ready Platform

With 2026 pre-filing now open, Tax1099 enables businesses, accounting firms, and tax professionals to prepare information returns early while leveraging its IRIS-ready filing capabilities.

DALLAS, TX AND FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tax1099, a leading IRS-authorized eFiling platform , announced today that businesses and tax professionals can pre-file 1099 and W-2 forms for tax year 2026 directly on the platform.

The early opening gives businesses, accounting firms, and tax professionals more time to prepare recipient records, validate taxpayer information, and review returns before the 2027 filing season. With changes to IRS electronic filing systems and reporting requirements approaching, organizations can begin their reporting now instead of concentrating on these tasks in January.

FIRE is retiring. IRIS takes its place.

The IRS is switching from the Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system to the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS) for supported information returns beginning with the 2027 filing season.

Having supported IRIS filing since the system's rollout, Tax1099 continues to facilitate the electronic filing of applicable tax year 2026 information returns through IRIS, while also helping filers assess their readiness with its IRIS Readiness Checker .

Expanded Form Coverage for the 2026 Filing Season

Along with acing the FIRE-to-IRIS transition, Tax1099 has also expanded its form coverage for more information-reporting and related tax compliance needs for the 2026 tax year.

This includes forms such as

Form 1098-VLI- Vehicle Loan Interest Statement A new information return for reporting certain interest received on qualified passenger vehicle loans.

A new information return for reporting certain interest received on qualified passenger vehicle loans. Form 1099-LPS - Long-Term Care Premiums Paid Statement Supports reporting for qualifying long-term care insurance premium payments.

Supports reporting for qualifying long-term care insurance premium payments. Form 1099-CAP - Changes in Corporate Control and Capital Structure Used when shareholders receive cash, stock, or other property following an acquisition of control or a substantial change in a corporation's capital structure.

Used when shareholders receive cash, stock, or other property following an acquisition of control or a substantial change in a corporation's capital structure. Form 1099-DA - Digital Asset Proceeds From Broker Transactions Used to report sales, exchanges, and dispositions of digital assets like cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and stablecoins.

Used to report sales, exchanges, and dispositions of digital assets like cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and stablecoins. Form 945 X - Adjusted Annual Return of Withheld Federal Income Tax or Claim for Refund Used to correct administrative errors on a previously filed Form 945 (Annual Return of Withheld Federal Income Tax).

Used to correct administrative errors on a previously filed Form 945 (Annual Return of Withheld Federal Income Tax). Form W-9S - Request for Student's or Borrower's Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification

Used to confirm a person's or business's correct Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and name for income reporting.

Important Reporting Changes for Tax Year 2026

The 2026 tax year also brings reporting changes that businesses should keep in mind when preparing their year-end returns.

Higher 1099 Reporting Threshold

For tax years beginning after 2025, the minimum reporting threshold for certain information-return payments increases to $2,000.

For example, businesses generally file Form 1099-NEC for nonemployee compensation of at least $2,000 during the 2026 tax year, subject to applicable reporting rules.

The change makes it important for businesses to review their contractor, vendor, and other payment records using the updated 2026 reporting requirements rather than relying on prior-year thresholds.

Updated W-2 Reporting

The W-2 Form 2026 also introduces new reporting fields related to recent federal tax changes. This includes reporting for qualified overtime compensation and cash tips, along with Treasury Tipped Occupation Codes, where applicable.

Employers and payroll teams should review these changes as they prepare 2026 employee wage statements.

Start Early Before the January Filing Rush

Information-return filing season is one of the busiest compliance periods of the year, especially for organizations with large recipient volumes.

Pre-filing early allows Tax1099 users additional time to organize their data and identify potential issues before deadlines approach.

Users can use the pre-filing period to:

Import filing data early

Organize recipient and employee records

Review filing information and identify any inconsistencies

Complete TIN verification and data-validation workflows

Review forms before submission

Prepare filings across multiple businesses

Starting earlier can prevent concentrating data preparation, verification, and filing activities in the final weeks before the IRS 1099 deadline 2027 . Tax1099 provides businesses, accounting firms, and tax professionals with a centralized workflow for preparing and managing year-end reporting.

With features commonly expected from the best 1099 software , including bulk filing, TIN verification, federal and state filing, and filing status tracking, Tax1099 helps organizations manage information returns from pre-filing to post-filing obligations.

Tax1099 capabilities include:

Bulk Data Import Upload tax information for multiple recipients.

Upload tax information for multiple recipients. TIN Verification and Data Validation Review taxpayer information and identify potential discrepancies.

Review taxpayer information and identify potential discrepancies. Federal and State Filing Manage applicable federal and state filing requirements through one platform.

Manage applicable federal and state filing requirements through one platform. Recipient and Employee Copy Delivery Manage required tax-form copies for recipients and employees.

Manage required tax-form copies for recipients and employees. Multi-Business and Multi-Client Management Help users organize filings across multiple clients.

Help users organize filings across multiple clients. Filing Status Tracking Track submitted returns and monitor filing status from a centralized dashboard.

Track submitted returns and monitor filing status from a centralized dashboard. API and Integration Capabilities Enable enterprises, payroll providers, and high-volume filers to integrate information-return filing into existing workflows.

For 2026, Forms W-2 are due to the Social Security Administration by February 1, 2027, and employee copies are generally due by the same date, as January 31 happens to be a Sunday.

Other returns may have different federal, state, and recipient deadlines based on the form and filing requirements.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service , simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching , API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

Learn more about Zenwork Inc. and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

Contact: Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tax1099-opens-2026-pre-filing-for-forms-1099-and-w-2-with-its-iri-1237111