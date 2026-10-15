Trinetra Guard, DBA of Bizringer Inc.: Trinetra Guard to Showcase EM6000Auto at ATA MCE 2026, Bringing Automated Landing Gear and Trailer-Level Security to Commercial Fleets

New system combines motorized landing gear, trailer authorization, security alerts, and remote control to help fleets reduce manual cranking, improve driver experience, and prevent unauthorized trailer movement.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Trinetra Guard, DBA of Bizringer Inc., will showcase EM6000Auto at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition, ATA MCE 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 18-20, 2026. Live demonstrations will be available at Booth #20008.

Here is the Zoom meeting link to discuss the details: https://scheduler.zoom.us/trinetra/ata-mce-live-demo?month=2026-10

EM6000Auto is a trailer-level automation and security system designed to address two long-standing challenges in commercial transportation: manual landing gear operation and unauthorized trailer movement.

The system combines automated landing gear extension and retraction with trailer-level authorization, alerts, and control. Instead of relying only on tracking a trailer after it has moved, EM6000Auto is designed to help fleets control whether a trailer can be operated in the first place.

"The trailer should be able to protect itself," said Ratan Baid, Founder and CEO of Trinetra Guard. "For more than a century, trailers have remained largely passive assets. Anyone with a tractor could potentially hook up, raise the landing gear, and drive away. EM6000Auto is designed to change that by bringing authorization, automation, and control directly to the trailer level."

Automated Landing Gear for Driver Convenience and Safety

Landing gear cranking remains a physically demanding part of trailer operations, especially in drop-and-hook, LTL, leasing, yard, and high-frequency trailer environments. Drivers may need to crank landing gear repeatedly during daily operations, creating unnecessary strain and time loss.

EM6000Auto allows authorized users to extend and retract landing gear through controlled operation, including smartphone-based authorization and control. This automation is designed to reduce repeated manual cranking, improve driver experience, support driver retention, and make trailer handling more efficient.

Trailer-Level Security and Authorization

In addition to landing gear automation, EM6000Auto is designed to help prevent unauthorized trailer hook-up and movement. The system adds trailer-level authorization, lockdown capability, alerts, and control features intended to make unauthorized movement more difficult, more visible, and easier for fleets to respond to.

The system is especially relevant for fleets, trailer leasing companies, drop yards, high-value freight operations, LTL carriers, and organizations that manage large numbers of trailers across multiple locations.

Potential benefits include:

Automated landing gear operation to reduce manual cranking

Trailer-level authorization and control

Alerts for unauthorized movement or suspicious activity

Improved trailer and cargo security

Enhanced driver convenience and retention

Stronger asset control for fleets and leasing companies

Potential support for trusted-truck and future autonomous-trailer operations

Technology Built Around Real-World Fleet Needs

Trinetra Guard has held technical and commercial discussions with fleets, trailer manufacturers, leasing companies, technology partners, and insurance stakeholders as it prepares EM6000Auto for broader industry testing.

The technology was recently covered by ACT News in an article examining the long-standing trailer-security gap in the freight industry:

https://www.act-news.com/news/anyone-could-hook-up-and-drive-away/

At ATA MCE 2026, Trinetra Guard will demonstrate how EM6000Auto operates in real time, including automated landing gear movement, trailer authorization, and security-control concepts.

"The industry has advanced rapidly in tractors, telematics, cameras, compliance, and fleet software," Baid said. "Now the trailer itself needs to become smarter. EM6000Auto brings automation and security to one of the most overlooked parts of the transportation ecosystem."

Live Demonstrations at ATA MCE 2026

Trinetra Guard will provide live demonstrations of EM6000Auto at:

ATA MCE 2026

Charlotte Convention Center

Booth #20008

October 18-20, 2026

Charlotte, North Carolina

Fleets, leasing companies, OEMs, technology partners, insurers, and media representatives attending ATA MCE are invited to visit Booth #20008 to see the system in operation.

About Trinetra Guard

Trinetra Guard, DBA of Bizringer Inc., develops trailer and fleet security technologies focused on preventing unauthorized movement, improving trailer control, and supporting safer, more efficient fleet operations. Its EM6000Auto platform combines automated landing gear operation with trailer-level authorization, alerts, and security features for commercial transportation applications.

About ELD Mandate

ELD Mandate, also operated by Bizringer Inc., provides ELD, fleet compliance, dash camera, GPS tracking, and fleet technology solutions for commercial trucking companies. The company serves thousands of transportation businesses and focuses on practical technology, customer support, and compliance solutions for the trucking industry.

Media Contact

Ratan Baid

Founder & CEO

Trinetra Guard | ELD Mandate

Bizringer Inc.

3158 Red Hill Ave, Suite 100

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Phone: 213-713-3090

Email: rbaid@bizringer.com

Website: https://www.trinetraguard.com

SOURCE: Trinetra Guard, DBA of Bizringer Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trinetra-guard-to-showcase-em6000auto-at-ata-mce-2026-bringing-a-1236943