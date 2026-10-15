The new platform brings together fiat and stablecoin capabilities, making it easier to move and manage any form of money.

Mastercard and BVNK today announced the launch of Mastercard Global Money Platform, bringing together Mastercard's global payments capabilities with BVNK's stablecoin infrastructure through a single API. The launch marks the first major integration of Mastercard and BVNK capabilities since the acquisition of BVNK in August 2026.

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Global Money Platform provides a full-stack, modular infrastructure layer for modern finance. Banks, fintechs and enterprises can now embed multi-currency accounts, including fiat and stablecoins, real-time conversion, stablecoin-linked cards and local bank payouts through Mastercard Move into their own products and under their own brand. They can also use the platform to manage their own treasury, payments and settlement activity directly.

Customers can start with the capabilities they need and add more as they become available, reducing the need to integrate separate providers for each part of the money journey.

Payments leader Nuvei and modern card issuing platform Marqeta will be among the first to integrate Global Money Platform, alongside Ontop, Beem and Almond FinTech. The platform will enable customers to move more seamlessly between traditional currencies and stablecoins while expanding choice in how they accept, manage and move money across markets.

Consider a manufacturing business receiving multiple currencies and paying out global suppliers. Managing those flows today means juggling separate accounts, vendors and pre-funded balances across markets tying up working capital and slowing down operations. Mastercard Global Money Platform simplifies that experience, giving businesses a single place to manage liquidity, move between fiat currencies and stablecoins, and handle receivables and payouts.

One platform, multiple forms of money

At the center of Global Money Platform is the global money account: a multi-currency account where fiat and stablecoins can sit side by side, with conversion between the two through a single API. The platform gives users flexibility in how they manage and move funds across stablecoins and fiat currencies through a single integration, alongside configurable rewards and other account features. Fintechs and technology platforms can embed these accounts into their platforms to give customers one place to hold, convert and pay out earnings.

The platform also integrates Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of global money movement capabilities reaching more than 17 billion endpoints, enabling users to leverage stablecoin balances to make local currency payments directly into recipients' local bank account, with coverage expected to expand to more than 40 currencies across 200-plus countries and territories in 2027.

Global Money Platform customers will be able to spend their stablecoin balances across Mastercard's global acceptance network of hundreds of millions of merchant locations, with card issuing available across 130-plus countries.

Preparing for what's next

Global Money Platform is a full-stack, modular toolkit spanning send, receive, convert, store, spend and earn, designed for a multi-money future, where new forms of money, networks and payment models continue to emerge. This includes future support for agentic commerce and additional regulated forms of money including tokenized deposits.

Mastercard Global Money Platform is available now through BVNK.

Quote Sheet

"The future of global commerce depends on money moving as freely as the businesses and consumers it serves, across borders, currencies and increasingly, between traditional and digital forms of money," said Phil Fayer, chair and CEO, Nuvei. "Stablecoins are becoming an increasingly important part of that future, and our work with Mastercard and BVNK will help us bring these capabilities to more businesses, giving them greater choice and flexibility in how they manage and move money around the world."

"With Global Money Platform, we're delivering on our promise to connect BVNK's technology with the scale and trust of Mastercard," said Chris Harmse, co-founder and chief business officer at BVNK. "Global Money Platform will become the single infrastructure layer not just for stablecoins, but for every form of money. It will mean that enterprise customers like Nuvei, Ontop Beem and Almond Fintech can build global financial products at scale, without having to build the underlying infrastructure together themselves."

Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president, Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard, added: "We believe the future of commerce will be built on interoperability across multiple forms of money. Global Money Platform brings together Mastercard's trusted payment infrastructure and reach with BVNK's stablecoin capabilities, giving businesses a single foundation to move value across traditional and digital ecosystems. This is an important step in bringing our multi-money strategy to life and enabling the next generation of programmable and agentic commerce."

About BVNK

BVNK is the stablecoin-powered financial stack for enterprises, now part of Mastercard. Build financial products, unlock new markets, and move money in seconds across 130+ countries. Trusted by industry leaders like Corpay, Worldpay, Deel and Marqeta and processing billions annually.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

James Thorpe: James.Thorpe@mastercard.com

press@bvnk.com