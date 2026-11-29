

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. retail sales excluding gasoline and automobiles increased 5.8% year over year on Black Friday 2026, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. The report, which tracks in-store and online retail sales across all payment types and is not adjusted for inflation, pointed to solid consumer demand during the holiday shopping season.



Online shopping remained the key growth driver, with e-commerce sales rising 13.4% from a year earlier. In-store spending also showed strength, increasing 3.8% as shoppers returned to physical stores despite stormy weather affecting parts of the country on Thanksgiving.



Mastercard said Black Friday marked the strongest performance for in-store spending since 2022. Consumers who stayed home during Thanksgiving due to weather conditions appeared to shift more of their shopping to Black Friday, helping boost store traffic and sales.



Technology-related spending remained robust after early holiday promotions. Electronics and software sales climbed 19.2% on Thanksgiving Day as shoppers took advantage of discounts ahead of Black Friday.



Apparel and jewelry also posted gains. Apparel spending rose 4.4% on Black Friday, while jewelry sales increased 4.6%. The categories built on momentum from Thanksgiving, when apparel spending advanced 7.4%, suggesting consumers continued to spend on discretionary and gift-related purchases as the holiday season began.



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