Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 12:24 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Fresh Start with ViaBTC: New Users Get 50% Off Mining Pool Fees for 30 Days

A Fresh Start with ViaBTC: New Users Get 50% Off Mining Pool Fees for 30 Days

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC, a leading global cryptocurrency mining pool, has announced "A Fresh Start with ViaBTC," a promotion for new users. Users who register between October 16, 2026, at 08:00 and November 15, 2026, at 08:00 (HKT) will receive a coupon offering 50% off mining pool fees for 30 days. The offer applies to mining BTC, LTC, ZEC, BCH, KAS, and DASH.

During the promotion, new users can mine with ViaBTC and access supporting services, including earnings settlement and asset management. ViaBTC has a decade of experience operating mining pools, with a global network of nodes supporting miners worldwide. The company completed SOC 2 Type I and Type II audits in 2025 and continues to improve its mining infrastructure and security practices.

ViaBTC brings mining and asset management together on a single platform. Once earnings are credited, users can view and manage multiple crypto assets within a single account, withdraw funds as needed, or use Auto Conversion to convert supported coin balances into BTC or USDT without first transferring assets to an exchange. For miners managing earnings across multiple coins, these services can reduce the need to move between platforms, making it easier to track balances and manage cash flow.

The campaign also includes dedicated support for large-scale miners and institutional clients. Through the "VIP Application" option on ViaBTC's homepage, they can provide details of the coins they mine, their hashrate, and their contact information. ViaBTC's business development team will then discuss tailored fee arrangements and mining support.

During the promotion, the coupon will be issued automatically upon successful registration. Users must activate it within 15 days of issuance to receive 50% off mining pool fees for 30 consecutive days from activation. The fee discount does not apply to coins earned through merged mining.

New users can register through the ViaBTC website to participate. Users with existing mining equipment can follow the instructions for their chosen coin in the official Mining Guide to configure their equipment and direct their hashrate to ViaBTC. Full campaign rules are available in the official announcement.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC is a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool serving miners worldwide. Launched in 2016, it specializes in secure, stable, and efficient Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining services, supporting major PoW cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC/DOGE, BCH, ZEC, and KAS. ViaBTC has served more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Its BTC, LTC/DOGE merged-mining, BCH, and ZEC pools rank among the world's leading mining pools.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-fresh-start-with-viabtc-new-users-get-50-off-mining-pool-fees-for-30-days-302909916.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.