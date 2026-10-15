A Fresh Start with ViaBTC: New Users Get 50% Off Mining Pool Fees for 30 Days

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC, a leading global cryptocurrency mining pool, has announced "A Fresh Start with ViaBTC," a promotion for new users. Users who register between October 16, 2026, at 08:00 and November 15, 2026, at 08:00 (HKT) will receive a coupon offering 50% off mining pool fees for 30 days. The offer applies to mining BTC, LTC, ZEC, BCH, KAS, and DASH.

During the promotion, new users can mine with ViaBTC and access supporting services, including earnings settlement and asset management. ViaBTC has a decade of experience operating mining pools, with a global network of nodes supporting miners worldwide. The company completed SOC 2 Type I and Type II audits in 2025 and continues to improve its mining infrastructure and security practices.

ViaBTC brings mining and asset management together on a single platform. Once earnings are credited, users can view and manage multiple crypto assets within a single account, withdraw funds as needed, or use Auto Conversion to convert supported coin balances into BTC or USDT without first transferring assets to an exchange. For miners managing earnings across multiple coins, these services can reduce the need to move between platforms, making it easier to track balances and manage cash flow.

The campaign also includes dedicated support for large-scale miners and institutional clients. Through the "VIP Application" option on ViaBTC's homepage, they can provide details of the coins they mine, their hashrate, and their contact information. ViaBTC's business development team will then discuss tailored fee arrangements and mining support.

During the promotion, the coupon will be issued automatically upon successful registration. Users must activate it within 15 days of issuance to receive 50% off mining pool fees for 30 consecutive days from activation. The fee discount does not apply to coins earned through merged mining.

New users can register through the ViaBTC website to participate. Users with existing mining equipment can follow the instructions for their chosen coin in the official Mining Guide to configure their equipment and direct their hashrate to ViaBTC. Full campaign rules are available in the official announcement.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC is a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool serving miners worldwide. Launched in 2016, it specializes in secure, stable, and efficient Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining services, supporting major PoW cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC/DOGE, BCH, ZEC, and KAS. ViaBTC has served more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Its BTC, LTC/DOGE merged-mining, BCH, and ZEC pools rank among the world's leading mining pools.

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