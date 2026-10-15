Medical Coating Market worth $17.42 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 10.92 billion in 2026 to USD 17.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 130 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Coating Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Coating Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.92 billion

USD 10.92 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 17.42 billion

USD 17.42 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.8%

Medical Coating Market Trends & Insights:

There are many factors which have contributed to the consistent growth of the market for green water treatment chemicals. One of the main factors for the consistent growth of the market is the growing need for sustainable water treatment solutions that can help in purifying the water without causing much damage to the environment. There are many other factors such as industrialization, urbanization, water scarcity, and growing consumption of these chemicals in sectors like municipal wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and power generation industries. Growing wastewater generation and investments in water recycling and reutilization infrastructure have been a major factor in the growing demand for these chemicals. Apart from this, growing environmental regulations and the growing demand for biodegradable and natural water treatment chemicals are some of the major factors in this market.

North America dominated the medical coating market, with a share of 40.9%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The passive segment dominated the market with a share of 58.1%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Based on material, the polymers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the medical coating market during the forecast period.

The polymers segment held the largest market share of 43.9%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Based on the application, the medical devices segment held the largest market share of 35.8%, in terms of value in 2025.

Companies such as Hydromer, DSM-Firmenich, Surmodics were identified as some of the star players in the medical coating market, given their strong market share and product footprint

Applied Membrane Technologies, Formacoat, TUA Systems among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76047356

Constant growth can be seen in the medical coatings market in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America due to increased preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increased healthcare spending, increased production of medical devices, and strict standards regarding the safety and efficiency of medical devices. Growth in the Asia Pacific region is backed by the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and the manufacturing of medical devices in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In North America and Europe, the demand for medical coating continues to grow due to the existence of advanced healthcare facilities, preference for minimally invasive surgery, strict regulatory guidelines, and use of complicated medical devices. The development of healthcare infrastructure, manufacture of medical devices, and use of advanced surgical techniques in the Middle East & Africa and South America will offer further growth opportunities. Growth in the future will rely on hydrophilic, antimicrobial, drug-eluting, anti-thrombogenic, and durable coatings, and advances in coating technology and processes.

'Metals will account for the second-largest share in the medical coatings market by material during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

Metals are expected to hold the second-largest share of the medical coatings market, by material, during the forecast period, in terms of value. Metals possess key attributes such as strength, combined with advantageous biocompatibility and durability, making them ideal for high-performance medical devices like orthopedic implants and cardiovascular stents. Metals like silver and titanium have unique antimicrobial properties that help reduce infection risk inherently when used in implants and bearings. The growth in demand for metal coating during this period is driven by advances in surface modification technologies and an increasing need for infection control within healthcare organizations.

'Medical implants will be the second fastest-growing application in the medical coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

During the forecast period, medical implants are the second fastest-growing application in the medical coatings market in terms of value, mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rapidly aging global population. Advances in biomaterials and coating technologies are also making implants safer and more durable with improved biocompatibility. In addition to these safety improvements, the increasing demand for orthopedic, cardiovascular, and dental implants has driven growth across the market. Regulatory approvals and higher healthcare spending have likely supported this trend.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=76047356

'Polymers will be the second fastest-growing substrate in the medical coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

Polymers are expected to become the second fastest-growing substrate in the medical coatings industry throughout the forecast period, based on value, mainly due to the rising utilization of polymers in minimally invasive and single-use medical devices. The use of polymers such as polyurethane, silicone, and polyether ether ketone (PEEK) allows the substrate to be flexible, light in weight, chemically resistant, and compatible with complex device design. Increasing applications of polymer-based catheters, guidewires, tubing, and implants have led to the growing need for better coating properties.

'Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the medical coatings market in terms of value.'

Europe holds the second-largest share by value in the medical coatings market, after North America, thanks to the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and large medical device manufacturing base. The region is characterized by strict regulatory environments like the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and a strong focus on prevention, control, and AM coatings. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the main demand drivers for coated devices, especially those related to cardiovascular and orthopedic applications. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and the rapid expansion of wearable technologies are boosting the industry's growth across Europe.

Key Players

The key players in the medical coatings companies include Hydromer (US), DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands), Surmodics (US), Biocoat Incorporated (US), AST Products Inc (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Freudenberg Medical (US), Harland Medical Systems, Inc (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=76047356

Investment Funding

Strategic investment and capacity expansion have become common phenomena in the medical coatings market as companies make efforts to diversify their portfolio of coatings, expand their capacity for producing these coatings, and cater to rising demands for advanced medical device coatings. For example, Hydromer made a strategic investment from jMedtech in October 2025 to create a worldwide medical device coating platform featuring both UV-curable and thermal-cure coatings, advanced equipment, and regionalized services across Asia and the Americas. Freudenberg Medical invested more than USD 50 million in June 2024 in a new plant measuring 130,000 square feet in size in Germany, with an objective to triple its coatings manufacturing capacity considering increasing demands for drug and hydrophilic medical coatings.

Revenue Shift

There is currently an emerging trend within the coating industry for the healthcare sector from traditional coating solutions to more advanced coatings that are biocompatible, durable, and multifunctional. The emerging technologies include coatings for medical devices such as hydrophilic coatings, antimicrobial coatings, drug-releasing coatings, antithrombotic coatings, and low-friction coatings. The emerging opportunities are available in minimally invasive medical devices, cardiovascular and neurovascular applications, orthopedic implants, and drug delivery systems driven by increased complexity of the medical procedures performed.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Notable mergers and acquisitions occurred in the medical coatings market in May 2024, with private equity groups acquiring companies dealing with surface coatings on medical devices. In May 2024, GTCR, a private equity firm based in Chicago, reached an agreement to acquire Surmodics for a total amount of USD 627 million or USD 43 per share in cash. The acquisition was made at an approximate premium of 41% over the 30-day volume-weighted average closing price of Surmodics. Surmodics produce drug delivery and lubricious coatings for catheters among other medical devices.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Coatings Industry Reports:

Polyurea Coatings Market by Raw Material Type, Polyurea Type (Pure and Hybrid), Technology (Spraying, Pouring, Hand Mixing) and End-Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Landscape) - Global Forecast to 2030

MRO Protective Coatings Market by Product Type (Abrasion Resistant, Low Friction, Corrosion Resistance, Intumescent), Application (Marine, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Power Generation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Sliver, Copper, Titanium Dioxide), End-user Industry (Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Protective Clothing, HVAC System, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Green Coatings Market by Technology (Waterborne, Powder, High-solids, Radiation-Cure), Application (Architectural, Automotive, Industrial, High-Performance, Wood, Packaging, Product Finishes) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market by Substrate (Metal, Non-metal), Resin (Hybrid, Polyester, Epoxy), and End-Use (Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Medical, Retail, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-coatings-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-coatings.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-coating-market-worth-17-42-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302909694.html