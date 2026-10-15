Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year End 2026 Results

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year End 2026, ended on July 31, 2026. Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern on October 26, 2026. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

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About Zedge: Zedge builds and operates creator communities that serve 20 million monthly active users across its platforms. Zedge Marketplace, its flagship platform, is a leading marketplace for mobile personalization content and a core profit and cash flow generator. DataSeeds.AI is Zedge's B2B AI data business, providing managed, multimodal data creation and related services for AI developers and enterprises. DataSeeds draws on Zedge's proprietary creator communities, including Zedge Marketplace contributors and the GuruShots photography community, as well as broader crowdsourcing and a network of production partners to deliver rights-cleared data built to customer specifications. For more information,

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Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-end-2026-results-1237024