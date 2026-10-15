Nearly US$100 million in concessional financing is supporting irrigation across 122,432 hectares of agricultural land.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is strengthening water security and agricultural resilience in Serbia through a nearly US$100 million concessional financing programme supporting irrigation infrastructure across five regions.

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Abu Dhabi Fund For Development's Irrigated Agriculture Development Project in Serbia (Photo: AETOSWire)

The development of irrigated agriculture project covers 122,432 hectares of agricultural land, with more than 108,000 hectares already irrigated and a further 14,000 hectares under construction. Infrastructure upgrades include 17 irrigation canals extending over 500 kilometres and more than 60 pumping stations, improving water access, strengthening flood control and supporting more reliable agricultural production.

Dragan Glamocic, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Serbia, said: "Climate change and increasingly extreme weather conditions have made the importance of irrigation clear. With strong partners such as ADFD and the UAE, Serbia has been able to access highly favourable financing to develop irrigation infrastructure across tens of thousands of hectares. This is strengthening agricultural production, supporting new businesses and increasing revenues across Serbia. Most importantly, this partnership is helping to strengthen stability and food security for our citizens."

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: "Water security is fundamental to resilient agriculture, particularly as changing climate and rainfall patterns place greater pressure on farmers and agricultural systems. Our partnership with the Serbian Government reflects our commitment to strengthening the infrastructure needed in partner countries to secure water for agriculture, support more reliable production and enable farmers to plan and invest with greater confidence."

The programme reflects ADFD's longstanding commitment to water security as a foundation for agricultural development and food security. This commitment is further advanced through the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, launched in January 2026, which aims to mobilise US$2 billion in financing, including an initial US$1 billion commitment from ADFD between 2026 and 2030. With an additional US$1 billion expected from partners, the platform targets approximately 10 million beneficiaries worldwide and supports progress towards UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015388397/en/

Contacts:

Maitha Al Shamsi

Sr. Specialist, Corporate Communication- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

+97126939535

malshamsi@adfd.ae