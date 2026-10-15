Rolling Stock Market worth $43.74 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Rolling Stock Market is estimated to grow from USD 31.69 billion in 2026 to USD 43.74 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Browse 240 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Rolling Stock Market"

Rolling Stock Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 31.69 Billion

USD 31.69 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 43.74 Billion

USD 43.74 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 4.7%

Rolling Stock Market Trends & Insights:

Rapid transit expansion and fleet modernization are increasing the demand for metro rolling stock.

Conventional locomotives are supporting established freight and regional applications.

Europe drives electro-diesel locomotive demand through fleet renewal and route flexibility.

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The rolling stock market is driven by the expansion and modernization of both passenger and freight rail networks. Urbanization and the rising demand for mass transportation are fueling investments in rapid transit and passenger rolling stock. At the same time, increased freight rail activity is driving demand for higher-capacity, more efficient locomotives and wagons.

In India, Indian Railways transported 7.41 billion passengers during fiscal year 2025-2026, up 3.54%. Freight loading also reached a record 1,670 million tons, up 3.25%. Urbanization and growing transportation demands continue to support investments in rapid transit and passenger rolling stock, while freight activity drives the need for higher-capacity locomotives and wagons. Additionally, initiatives for fleet replacement, electrification, and improved energy efficiency are driving demand for electric and electro-diesel locomotives. These factors are expected to sustain market growth through 2033.

For example, in 2024, trains accounted for 7.5% of total passenger kilometers in the EU, an increase from 7.2% in 2023. This marked the first time since 2014 that trains surpassed buses, coaches, and trolleybuses in passenger transport. Rail's share of passenger transport increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to 2014. This rise in rail passenger usage is driving continued demand for metro trains, regional trains, commuter trains, and intercity rolling stock, particularly in countries with high rail utilization such as Hungary, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Rolling Stock Fleet Modernization and Rail Capacity Expansion Support Demand

Rail operators are investing in fleet modernization to replace aging rolling stock and improve reliability, passenger capacity, energy efficiency, and lifecycle performance across passenger and freight applications. For instance, in September 2026, Alstom and TransPennine Express signed contracts worth more than USD 1.4 billion, including around USD 1.09 billion for 29 battery-electric trainsets. The contract reflects growing investment in fleet renewal through battery-electric and more energy-efficient rolling stock.

Expansion of urban rail and rapid transit systems is supporting demand for passenger rolling stock as cities seek higher-capacity transportation solutions. In FY 2025/26, Alstom recorded USD 16.7 billion in stock orders, compared with USD 8.80 billion in the previous fiscal year. The company reported orders across Europe, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The order growth indicates stronger procurement activity as operators accelerate fleet renewal and invest in higher-capacity, technology-enabled passenger rolling stock.

Electrification of railway networks is supporting the adoption of electric locomotives, while diesel and electro-diesel locomotives remain relevant on routes with limited electrification coverage. In July 2026, Siemens Mobility signed an approximately EUR 3 billion (approximately USD 3.5 billion) contract with Italo Holding for 26 Velaro high-speed trains, with an option for 14 additional trains and a 30-year service agreement. The contract highlights continued investment in high-speed trainsets to increase passenger capacity and strengthen long-term fleet performance.

Freight transportation supports demand for locomotives and wagons with higher hauling capacity and improved operating efficiency. Recent rolling stock procurement also includes high-capacity electric traction. In India, Siemens has been advancing the deployment of 9,000 HP electric freight locomotives to support higher-capacity freight operations.

Rail operators and rolling stock manufacturers are prioritizing fleet modernization as a crucial strategy to enhance passenger capacity, freight efficiency, reliability, and energy performance. Aging fleets still require replacement, while new metro procurement initiatives-such as Alstom's Line 18 trainsets in France and various metro car orders in the US-are driving demand for new passenger rolling stock. Additionally, dedicated freight corridor programs and cross-border freight operations are promoting the acquisition of modern locomotives and freight wagons, including Siemens Vectron locomotives for European freight operators.

As electrification expands, electric locomotives are gaining prominence; however, diesel and electro-diesel locomotives remain important for routes where electrification is limited. Thus, the near-term market is influenced by fleet replacement, metro train procurement, demand for freight locomotives and wagons, and the adoption of electric and alternative-propulsion rolling stock, rather than a single technological transition.

Rapid transit expansion and fleet modernization are increasing the demand for metro rolling stock.

Rapid transit trains are becoming increasingly important as cities expand their urban rail networks to tackle rising traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and promote economic growth. Investment in new metro and regional rapid transit systems is driving the demand for modern trainsets that offer higher passenger capacity, improved energy efficiency, and reliable operations.

For example, in August 2026, India's Ministry of Railways announced plans to manufacture 238 AC EMU rakes for Mumbai's suburban railway, with production scheduled to begin in 2027 and the complete order expected to be fulfilled by 2030.

The adoption of advanced propulsion, train control, and automated operating technologies is also shaping rolling stock procurement. Operators are increasingly focusing on automated operations and enhanced safety features, which include automatic train control, real-time monitoring, driver assistance, and onboard diagnostic systems. Smart onboard technologies are also improving passenger information, connectivity, accessibility, and the overall travel experience.

In June 2026, Siemens received an order from Titagarh Rail Systems to supply propulsion systems and Train Control and Monitoring Systems for 12 trains for the Pune Metro extension. Furthermore, Alstom's 52 Movia metro trainsets entered revenue service in September 2026 as part of the latest phase of the Indore Metro, with all trains manufactured in India.

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Conventional locomotives are supporting established freight and regional applications.

Conventional locomotives remain essential for freight and regional rail operations, particularly where operators depend on reliable propulsion systems for established routes and conditions. Demand for these locomotives is driven by fleet replacement, heavy-haul operations, and continued use on routes where existing traction configurations remain effective. Manufacturers are enhancing conventional locomotives with upgraded traction performance, improved fuel efficiency, advanced braking systems, and better onboard monitoring and control technologies. These enhancements aim to improve locomotive performance without necessitating a complete transition to alternative propulsion systems.

The market for conventional locomotives is projected to grow from USD 9.12 billion in 2025 to USD 11.92 billion by 2033, reflecting a 3.4% CAGR. This moderate growth rate indicates a mature market; however, the substantial existing fleet and ongoing replacement needs continue to ensure a stable revenue base. As a result, conventional locomotives remain crucial for manufacturers serving established freight and regional markets, even as battery, hydrogen, and dual-mode technologies are being explored in select applications.

Europe drives electro-diesel locomotive demand through fleet renewal and route flexibility.

Europe is an important market for electro-diesel and dual-mode locomotives, as freight and passenger services operate on both electrified and non-electrified routes. This has created demand for locomotives that can seamlessly switch between electric and diesel traction without changing locomotives. A key example is Stadler's EURODUAL, which combines electric and diesel traction on a single platform. This locomotive supports freight operations in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Turkey. In April 2026, Stadler also received approval for EURODUAL operations in Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia, further extending its reach across Central and Southeast Europe.

Interest is growing in more flexible and efficient locomotive platforms. Stadler has delivered EURODUAL locomotives to various European freight operators, including Havelländische Eisenbahn in Germany, where they operate on both electrified and non-electrified routes. This design lets operators avoid changing locomotives when transitioning between different traction environments, enhancing operational flexibility in freight services.

Technology is also evolving to include battery-supported propulsion. For instance, in 2025, NEXRAIL ordered up to 200 EURO9000 panto battery hybrid locomotives from Stadler. These locomotives combine overhead electric power with battery power for freight operations across several European countries. Additionally, Stadler introduced the EURO DuFour platform, which includes an optional battery configuration for use on non-electrified sections. These developments show that demand for locomotives in Europe is shifting toward flexible propulsion, fleet renewal, and reduced energy consumption, particularly for freight operations that require continuous movement across varying route conditions.

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Top Companies in Rolling Stock Market:

The Top Companies in Rolling Stock Market CRRC Corporation Limited, Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Stadler Rail AG, Wabtec Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., CAF Group, Hyundai Rotem Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Talgo, Transmashholding, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited.

Rolling Stock Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the global rolling stock market varied significantly from 2022 to 2025, with funding reaching USD 22.02 million in 2024, compared with USD 14.97 million in 2022 and USD 9.41 million in 2023. The number of deals remained relatively stable at 64 in 2022 and 63 in 2023, before declining to 50 in 2024 and 8 in 2025. The rise in funding in 2024, despite fewer deals, indicates a higher concentration of investment in selected rolling stock opportunities. Funding then declined to USD 11.03 million in 2025, while the sharp drop in deal activity suggests a more selective investment environment for rolling stock opportunities.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue in the global rolling stock market is gradually shifting from traditional new-vehicle deliveries toward a broader mix of high-value rolling stock segments and repeat replacement demand. Core revenue still comes from passenger coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, metro vehicles, high-speed trains, and freight wagons. Fleet renewal also supports growth as railway operators replace aging vehicles and expand capacity across passenger and freight networks. The market is also seeing greater revenue concentration in advanced rolling stock with higher technology content, including battery trains, hydrogen trains, connected trains, automated train functions, and digitally enabled fleet systems. As the investment data shows, funding increased to USD 22.02 million in 2024 despite deals declining to 50, indicating greater funding concentration in selected opportunities. This supports a shift toward higher-value rolling stock solutions rather than higher unit volumes alone.

Mergers & Acquisitions

From September 2025 to July 2026, six notable strategic transactions involving major rolling stock market players were identified, including partnerships, joint ventures, agreements, and acquisitions. The transactions mainly focused on fleet expansion, new train development, locomotive supply, advanced propulsion technologies, and expansion of rolling stock component capabilities.

ROLLING STOCK MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, SEPTEMBER 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Partnership Siemens AG (Germany) Stadler (Switzerland) Siemens Mobility and Stadler formed a partnership to build new trains for Berlin. This collaboration includes designing and manufacturing passenger rolling stock for the city's network, strengthening Siemens' position in the European urban rail market and expanding its fleet base. April 2026 Joint Venture CAF Group (Spain) Magtel (Spain) CAF and Magtel, through a temporary joint venture (UTE), were awarded a contract by ADIF to modernize the safety and signaling installations on the Espeluy-Córdoba section of Spain's Line 400, covering 97 km of railway infrastructure. The project includes designing and executing works to upgrade signaling and safety systems. April 2026 Agreement CRRC Corporation Limited (China) Martinus Group (Australia) CRRC Ziyang agreed to supply a fleet of locomotives to Martinus Group's haulage arm. These locomotives will support bulk commodity services on Queensland's narrow-gauge network under long-term contracts, enhancing CRRC's presence in the Australian freight locomotive market. February 2026 Acquisition Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (US) Dellner Couplers (Sweden) Wabtec has completed the acquisition of Dellner Couplers, a Sweden-based manufacturer of train coupling systems for passenger and freight rolling stock. This acquisition broadens Wabtec's portfolio in couplers and connections used across various rail vehicle platforms, strengthening its position in the rolling stock value chain. October 2025 Agreement Stadler Rail AG (Switzerland) Nexrail (Luxembourg) Nexrail placed an initial order with Stadler for battery-pantograph locomotives designed for zero-emission rail freight. These locomotives will operate on both electrified and non-electrified lines, supporting the decarbonization of freight operations and expanding Stadler's alternative-propulsion locomotive portfolio. September 2025 Agreement Alstom SA (France) NJ TRANSIT (US) Alstom SA signed an agreement with NJ TRANSIT to supply 200 Multilevel III commuter cars and 12 ALP-45 dual-powered locomotives.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global rolling stock market remains moderately concentrated, with the top five players accounting for approximately 71-81% of the market in 2025. CRRC Corporation Limited holds the largest share at 36-38%, followed by Siemens AG at 16-18%, Alstom at 10-12%, Stadler Rail AG at 6-7%, and Wabtec Corporation at 4-6%. The remaining players account for around 19-29%, indicating continued participation from other regional and specialized rolling stock manufacturers. Competition is driven by fleet replacement, new passenger and freight train procurement, and demand for higher-technology rolling stock. Major OEMs are strengthening their positions through broader product portfolios covering locomotives, passenger trains, metro vehicles, high-speed trains, and advanced propulsion systems. The relatively high combined share of the leading players also indicates that scale, technology capability, established customer relationships, and large project execution capacity remain important competitive factors in the global rolling stock market.

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