IPSOS: The Human Advantage Conference 2026: Navigating a complex world through Behavioural Science, AI and Human Intelligence

The Human Advantage Conference 2026: Navigating a complex world through

Behavioural Science, AI and Human Intelligence



Paris, October 15, 2026 - The Human Advantage Conference 2026, proudly supported by Ipsos, brought together leading researchers, business leaders and experts from around the world for two days of live discussions on how behavioural science, human intelligence and artificial intelligence can help organizations navigate an increasingly complex world.

Held on 1-2 October 2026, the event delivered more than 20 hours of insight and debate, exploring the major transformations shaping the future of work, leadership, innovation, democratic trust, consumer behaviour and decision-making.

One of the conference's defining strengths was the exceptional calibre of its speakers. The programme featured internationally recognised figures from academia, business, and public policy, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Philippe Aghion, alongside renowned experts such as Cass Sunstein (Harvard Law School), Iris Bohnet (Harvard Kennedy School) and Olivier Sibony (HEC). Participants also benefited from perspectives shared by senior executives from some of the world's most influential organisations, including the OECD, Google, Danone, Unilever, L'Oréal, Mastercard, UBS, Sanofi and Nissan, creating a unique platform where cutting-edge research met real-world leadership and business experience.

Spearheaded by Eric Singler, the talented founder and mastermind behind these conferences, Ipsos experts also actively contributed throughout the event as panellists and moderators, sharing research-based perspectives and facilitating discussions on societal, technological and business challenges.

Kelly Beaver, CEO of Ipsos, said "Understanding people has never been more important. The Human Advantage Conference highlighted how scientific rigor, behavioural science, human intelligence and artificial intelligence can complement one another, helping organizations and society move beyond assumptions, make better decisions and create impact where it matters most. A special thank you to all our speakers and moderators for sharing their expertise and insights, and to all attendees for their active participation, which helped make the event a truly valuable and inspiring forum for discussion and exchange."

Recordings of all sessions from the conference are available here.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment