Wave Energy Converter Market worth $0.07 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Wave Energy Converter Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.03 billion in 2026 to USD 0.07 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 214 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 264 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Wave Energy Converter Market - Global Forecast to 2031.'

The global Wave Energy Converter Market is experiencing continued development as governments, technology developers, utilities, and marine energy organizations increase investment in ocean renewable energy and seek to diversify renewable power generation beyond solar and wind. Wave energy converters are increasingly being developed for electricity generation, remote and island power, offshore infrastructure, desalination, and marine applications, supported by advances in power-take-off systems, hydrodynamic optimization, control technologies, and survivability engineering.

The market is also being shaped by increasing open-water testing, government-backed marine-energy programs, commercial demonstration projects, and the development of scalable WEC arrays. Europe remains an important technology-development hub because of its established marine-energy ecosystem and wave resources, while North America is strengthening its position through government-supported testing and commercialization programs. Asia Pacific is also gaining attention as developers pursue projects across Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and other coastal markets.

Wave Energy Converter Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.03 billion

USD 0.03 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.07 billion

USD 0.07 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 19.0%

Wave Energy Converter Market Trends & Insights:

Europe Wave Energy Converter Market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

By technology, the oscillating body converters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

By location, the offshore segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

By application, the power generation segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

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Oscillating body converters are likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Oscillating body converters are expected to witness strong development as companies advance point absorbers, attenuators, oscillating wave surge converters, and submerged pressure differential devices for different wave conditions and deployment environments. Point absorbers are attracting significant development activity because of their modular architecture and potential for deployment in arrays. Companies such as CorPower Ocean (Sweden), Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia), Ocean Power Technologies (US), CalWave (US), and Oscilla Power (US) are developing different oscillating-body approaches. CorPower Ocean is advancing its point-absorber technology toward commercial wave farms, while Carnegie Clean Energy is developing its submerged CETO technology for electricity generation and desalination. Continued improvements in power-take-off efficiency, control systems, mooring configurations, and survivability are supporting the development of oscillating-body technologies.

The power generation segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Power generation remains the primary application for wave energy converters as developers target electricity generation for coastal grids, islands, remote communities, ports, offshore infrastructure, and microgrids. Wave energy offers the potential to complement solar and wind resources by converting ocean-wave motion into renewable electricity. Developers are increasingly pursuing grid-connected demonstrations and larger-scale projects to validate performance under real operating conditions. Eco Wave Power Global (Israel) is developing onshore wave-energy systems integrated with existing coastal infrastructure, while Ocean Power Technologies (US) is deploying its PowerBuoy technology for offshore power and autonomous maritime applications. Other developers are pursuing wave energy for remote and offshore power requirements where reliable autonomous electricity can reduce dependence on conventional fuel sources.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Wave Energy Converter Market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain a major region for wave-energy technology development, supported by established marine-energy research capabilities, testing infrastructure, government-backed demonstration programs, and favorable wave resources along the Atlantic coastline. Companies such as CorPower Ocean (Sweden), OceanEnergy (Ireland), Wavepiston (Denmark), Wave Dragon (Denmark), Marine Power Systems (UK), Mocean Energy (UK), and AWS Ocean Energy (UK) are contributing to the European wave-energy ecosystem through different technology approaches and development programs. European projects are increasingly focused on progressing from prototype testing toward commercial-scale demonstrations and arrays. North America is also expected to remain an important market, supported by marine-energy research and testing programs, with companies such as Ocean Power Technologies (US), CalWave (US), Oscilla Power (US), and Atargis Energy Corporation (US) developing technologies for offshore and grid-connected applications. Asia Pacific is gaining attention through technology development and project activity in Australia and other coastal markets.

Top Companies in Wave Energy Converter Industry:

The Wave Energy Converter Industry include Ocean Power Technologies (US), Eco Wave Power Global (Israel), Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia), CorPower Ocean (Sweden), Mocean Energy (UK), Wave Swell Energy (Australia), CalWave (US), AWS Ocean Energy (UK), Oscilla Power (US), OceanEnergy (Ireland), Wavepiston (Denmark), Exowave (France), Checkmate SeaEnergy (UK), Wave Dragon (Denmark), Marine Power Systems (UK), Bombora Wave Power (Australia), INGINE (South Korea), AMOG Consulting (Australia), Atargis Energy Corporation (US), Hann-Ocean Energy (Singapore), Accumulated Ocean Energy (UK), Aquanet Power (Taiwan), Arrecife Energy Systems (Spain), and SINN Power (Germany). These companies are strengthening their market positions through technology development, open-water demonstrations, product and project launches, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, improvements in energy-conversion efficiency, and the development of applications across power generation, desalination, offshore infrastructure, and remote marine operations.

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Wave Energy Converter Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Wave Energy Converter Market is attracting investment from technology developers, strategic investors, and public funding programs as commercialization and offshore deployment progress. CorPower Ocean secured EUR 32 million (USD 36.44 million) in Series B1 funding in 2024 and subsequently expanded its Series B financing to EUR 53 million (USD 60.35 million), while receiving EUR 17.5 million (USD 19.93 million) through the European Innovation Council in 2025. Carnegie Clean Energy has also secured project funding for its CETO technology, including EUR 3.75 million (USD 4.27 million) through EuropeWave, EUR 1.2 million (USD 1.37 million) from Spain's RENMARINAS DEMOS program, and EUR 2.1 million (USD 2.39 million) from the Basque Energy Agency. Ocean Power Technologies raised USD 10 million through a registered direct offering in June 2026 to support working capital and general corporate activities.

Revenue Shift Context

The Wave Energy Converter Market is expanding beyond conventional grid-connected electricity generation toward offshore and subsea power, remote marine operations, defense and security, and hybrid renewable systems. Ocean Power Technologies is deploying PowerBuoy systems for offshore power and marine intelligence applications, while Mocean Energy combines wave energy with solar generation and battery storage for subsea and remote offshore applications. Carnegie Clean Energy is advancing CETO for utility-scale electricity generation while developing MoorPower for marine industries. These developments indicate a broader commercialization pathway across grid-connected power and specialized offshore energy applications.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Wave Energy Converter Market remains limited, with technology developers primarily pursuing strategic partnerships, project collaborations, funding rounds, and technology-development agreements rather than large-scale acquisitions. Recent activity has focused on strengthening commercialization capabilities and accessing deployment infrastructure. CorPower Ocean added strategic investors including Acario, the investment arm of Tokyo Gas, and GTT Strategic Ventures in its Series B financing, while Carnegie Clean Energy established partnerships with SKF for CETO's power take-off system and continued collaboration with European project partners to support commercial deployment.

Wave Energy Converter Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, January 2025-September 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Asset Acquisition Ocean Power Technologies (US) Columbia Power Technologies (US) Acquired strategic subsea developmental technology assets, including intellectual property and engineering capabilities, to expand OPT's operational infrastructure from ocean-surface applications to subsea operations. The transaction closed on July 22, 2026. January 2026 Contract Ocean Power Technologies (US) US Department of Homeland Security/US Coast Guard & Anduril A contract exceeding USD 5 million has been awarded to deliver four MERROWS-equipped PowerBuoys, providing persistent maritime-domain awareness off the coast of San Diego.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Wave Energy Converter Market remains highly fragmented, with Ocean Power Technologies, CorPower Ocean, Carnegie Clean Energy, Mocean Energy, Wave Swell Energy, CalWave, OceanEnergy, Oscilla Power, AWS Ocean Energy, Wavepiston, Marine Power Systems, Bombora Wave Power, and SINN Power pursuing different technology and application pathways. Most private WEC developers do not disclose standalone WEC revenue, while diversified or public companies such as Ocean Power Technologies and Carnegie Clean Energy report revenue across broader business activities. Consequently, company revenue shares should be assessed using WEC-specific sales, project awards, deployments, funding, and primary research, rather than total corporate revenue.

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