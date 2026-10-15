Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Hega Medical in Germany

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the German company Hega Medical GmbH. Hega Medical manufactures products for cleaning of medical equipment for laboratories, clinics and hospitals.

In 2025, Hega Medical reported net sales of approximately EUR 1.6 million. The company is based in Munich, Germany and has ten employees. Hega Medical will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Please visit hega-medical.de for more information.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President

E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se

Phone: +46 730 244 872