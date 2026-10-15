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WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 12:06
28,800 Euro
-0,28 % -0,080
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,02013:41
29,00029,02013:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 12:15 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Hega Medical in Germany

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the German company Hega Medical GmbH. Hega Medical manufactures products for cleaning of medical equipment for laboratories, clinics and hospitals.

In 2025, Hega Medical reported net sales of approximately EUR 1.6 million. The company is based in Munich, Germany and has ten employees. Hega Medical will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Please visit hega-medical.de for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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