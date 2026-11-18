

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Lifco AB (publ) (LFABF.PK) announced an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the German company Decorative Products GmbH, a niche supplier of surface products for airplane cabins. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.



The company added that the transaction will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.



Decorative Products, which has 14 employees, reported net sales of approximately 10.6 million euros in 2025.



Upon closing of the deal, Decorative Products will be consolidated into Business Area Transportation Products, which is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Lifco's stock was trading at $32.81 on the OTC Markets.



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