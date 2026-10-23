

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Lifco AB (1L3.F) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK975 million, or SEK2.15 per share. This compares with SEK892 million, or SEK1.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to SEK7.407 billion from SEK6.842 billion last year.



Lifco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK975 Mln. vs. SEK892 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.15 vs. SEK1.96 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.407 Bln vs. SEK6.842 Bln last year.



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