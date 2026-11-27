

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish conglomerate Lifco AB (1L3.F, LIFCO_B.ST) announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire all shares in Italy-based EG Medical S.r.l., a manufacturer of trays for surgical instruments. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Lifco said the acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on its earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.



EG Medical reported 2025 net sales of approximately 11.9 million euros, according to Lifco.



The company, which employs 32 people, will become part of Lifco's Dental business area, with consolidation expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Shares of Lifco were up 0.21% at 287.20 kronor in Stockholm trading.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News