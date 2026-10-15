Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec Launches Giatec 360 at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks, Unifying Concrete Data from Mix Design to Jobsite

New connected platform brings SmartMix, MixPilot, and SmartRock into a single intelligence layer for ready-mix producers, and introduces Batch CoPilot, the first AI product built natively on Giatec 360.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Giatec, a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, today announced Giatec 360 , a connected platform that unifies mix design, batching, delivery, and in-field quality data into a single system of record for ready-mix concrete producers. At NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee, the company also previewed Batch CoPilot, the first AI product built natively on the platform.

Ready-mix producers have long managed the full production cycle across systems that don't connect. Mix designs live in the lab system, batch records at the plant, delivery data with dispatch, and field results on paper or a separate app. The outcome is manual reconciliation, reactive decision-making, and rework that compounds from plant floor to jobsite. The global ready-mix concrete market, valued at over $1 trillion and growing at more than 8 percent annually according to industry analysts, is accelerating its shift to digital production technology to close that gap. Giatec 360 is the connective layer for that shift.

"Before we had MixPilot and SmartMix in the same ecosystem, our QC team, our plant operators, and our dispatch team were all working from different pieces of the picture," said Jeramy Croell, Co-owner of Croell. "Someone always had to make a call on incomplete information. What Giatec 360 gives us is one version of the data, from the mix design to the truck to the jobsite, so the whole team is making decisions from the same place at the same time. For a multi-region operation, that's the difference between guessing at quality and creating a competitive advantage out of it." Giatec 360 brings data from Giatec's full product line into a single view: mix design through SmartMix , delivery and fleet performance through MixPilot , and in-place strength monitoring through SmartRock . QC managers, plant operators, dispatchers, and field teams see the same live picture of production instead of reconciling data across separate tools. That shared visibility lets producers refine mix designs, reduce cement overdesign, and catch slump or strength deviations before a load is rejected or a pour falls behind. "Giatec 360 is the foundation for everything we have built and will build next," said Pouria Ghods, Co-Founder and CEO, Giatec. "Instead of asking producers to adopt another point solution, we're giving them one connected view of their concrete data, from the lab to the truck to the jobsite. Batch CoPilot is the first product to run natively on that foundation, and it won't be the last." Batch CoPilot gives plant operators real-time, data-driven guidance on water and admixture adjustments during batching, drawing on mix design targets and live production conditions. By helping operators hit specs on the first attempt, it is designed to reduce rejected and returned loads, as well as water adds by drivers, and carry institutional knowledge of experienced batch operators into every shift as the industry faces an accelerating wave of retirements. Giatec will announce availability details for Batch CoPilot separately.

Giatec built the platform as a scalable foundation, not a bundle of point solutions: new capabilities ship on the same architecture, and a single API gives all stakeholders in concrete industry, including producers and contractors, access to their own data in any dashboard, BI tool, or business system they already use. The platform scales from a single plant to a national fleet with enterprise-grade security from sensor to cloud. Giatec is also building Giatec 360 to support the Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving producers the ability to query their own mix, batch, and delivery data in plain language through AI assistants.

Giatec 360 connects with the batching, dispatch, and business systems producers already run, moving ticket, batch, and delivery data between platforms automatically and eliminating double entry across teams. Giatec is expanding this integration network throughout 2026. The company will demonstrate Giatec 360 and Batch CoPilot at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2026, October 15-18, Booth #516, in Nashville, Tennessee. About Giatec

Giatec is the category-defining digital concrete technology platform and the global leader in unifying concrete production, delivery, and placement into one intelligent system. As the intelligence backbone from plant to pour and beyond, Giatec transforms real-time data into measurable performance, accelerating construction, lowering carbon impact, reducing risk, and ensuring long-term concrete performance at scale. For more information, visit www.giatecscientific.com. Media Contact

Ash Rao

Content Marketing Manager, Giatec Scientific Inc.

marketing@giatec.ca | +1 (877) 497-6278

www.giatecscientific.com SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/giatec-launches-giatec-360tm-at-nrmcas-concreteworks-unifying-concrete-1236941