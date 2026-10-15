Nepra Foods Appoints Kim Mayo Chief Operating Officer

Executive appointment strengthens operational leadership across the Company's expanding wellness platform

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kim Mayo as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 2, 2026.

The announcement follows Nepra's introduction of Nepra Wellness, its market-facing identity bringing together the Company's activities across specialty ingredients, product development, manufacturing, fulfillment and consumer brands. Mayo's expanded role reflects management's focus on strengthening execution and aligning priorities across its businesses.

Kim Mayo Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Mayo joined Nepra in 2021 in a commercialization management role and has since taken on responsibilities spanning regulatory compliance, procurement, business operations, customer relationships, brand strategy and corporate communications.

A Registered Dietitian with a background in food science, product development and manufacturing, Mayo combines technical expertise with practical commercial experience. Her work across multiple areas of Nepra has provided a foundation for overseeing the Company's operations and strategic initiatives.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mayo will work alongside management to coordinate manufacturing, supply-chain activities, commercialization initiatives and strategic partnerships. She will also support the continued growth of Nepra's consumer brands and manufacturing services.

Supporting Nepra's Continued Development

Mayo assumes the role as Nepra advances several business initiatives, including its Lewiston, Idaho beverage manufacturing and co-packing operation, fulfillment services in Centennial, Colorado, and consumer brands such as PROPASTA and Purpose Water.

Her promotion formalizes responsibilities she has progressively assumed since joining the Company, providing continuity as Nepra works to expand its commercial activities and coordinate operations across its platform.

"Kim Mayo has earned this role through the work she has already done commercializing products, supporting customers and helping move our business forward," said Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of Nepra Foods. "Naming her COO recognizes that record, not a change in direction. She has grown alongside Nepra, understands how the different parts of our business connect and brings the experience needed to help execute our priorities as we continue developing the Company."

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is building a diversified wellness platform designed to provide the infrastructure, expertise and resources that help consumer brands grow.

The Company combines its foundation in specialty ingredients and product development with domestic manufacturing, supply-chain services and consumer products. Through Nepra Wellness, these capabilities are being brought together under "One Platform. Many Brands." to support Nepra-owned businesses and selected wellness-focused partners.

Additional information is available at www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Billy Hogan

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-appoints-kim-mayo-chief-operating-officer-1237051