Nepra Foods Launches Flagship PROPASTA Brand on Amazon

Initial Amazon test launch introduces PROPASTA's new 16 oz. pouch, expanding direct-to-consumer access to the Company's high-protein, high-fiber pasta

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") today announced the initial test Amazon launch of PROPASTA, the Company's flagship consumer pasta brand.

The launch introduces PROPASTA's new consumer format through Amazon and represents another step in the Company's ongoing commercialization of the brand.

Originally developed for professional foodservice applications, PROPASTA is now being introduced in a larger take-home format designed for households, active consumers and individuals seeking to incorporate more plant-based protein and dietary fiber into familiar meals.

"PROPASTA has been years in the making, from formulation and product development to learning how it performs in professional kitchens. Launching the new 16 oz. format on Amazon brings the product directly to consumers designed for everyday use," said Chadwick White, Chief Visionary Officer of Nepra Foods.

A Familiar Food with a Different Nutritional Profile

PROPASTA is gluten-free, vegan and free from the nine major food allergens. The formulation incorporates hemp protein alongside pea protein, providing plant-based protein while maintaining hemp as a core component of PROPASTA's nutritional profile.

Each labeled 2 oz. (58 g) dry serving provides 18 grams of protein and 10 grams of dietary fiber. A 3.5 oz dry portion provides 30 grams of protein and 17 grams of dietary fiber.

PROPASTA was developed to provide a different nutritional profile in the familiar and versatile format of pasta. The product can be paired with traditional pasta sauces, incorporated into baked dishes or pasta salads, and reheated for subsequent meals.

The new 16 oz. resealable pouch provides a larger take-home format intended for households across several eating occasions. It also complements PROPASTA's existing foodservice activities and wholesale business.

The Company intends to use the initial launch to support consumer awareness and gather additional market feedback as it evaluates future production, marketing and distribution activities for the brand.

PROPASTA is now available through Amazon.com with plans to expand to Amazon Canada and Walmart.com.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is building a diversified wellness platform designed to provide the infrastructure, expertise and resources that help consumer brands grow.

The Company combines its foundation in specialty ingredients and product development with domestic manufacturing, supply-chain services and consumer products. Through Nepra Wellness, these capabilities are being brought together under "One Platform. Many Brands." to support Nepra-owned businesses and selected wellness-focused partners.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Billy Hogan

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

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The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-launches-flagship-propasta-brand-on-amazon-1234884