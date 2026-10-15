Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2026 Revenue of Approximately $40 Million, Up 64% Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Growth reflects increased contributions from crane operations, defense, lending and trading, and blockchain infrastructure software

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced preliminary, consolidated revenue of approximately $40 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of approximately 64% compared to $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. These figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditor.

The increase reflects stronger contributions from several businesses across the Company's portfolio. Preliminary third-quarter highlights include:

Crane operations: Revenue of approximately $12.2 million, up approximately 26% from $9.7 million in the prior-year quarter;

Revenue of approximately $12.2 million, up approximately 26% from $9.7 million in the prior-year quarter; Defense: Revenue of approximately $12.4 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the inclusion of Gresham Worldwide, Inc. following its reconsolidation;

Revenue of approximately $12.4 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the inclusion of Gresham Worldwide, Inc. following its reconsolidation; Lending and trading: Revenue of approximately $4.7 million, compared to approximately $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter, including investment gains and interest and dividend income; and

Revenue of approximately $4.7 million, compared to approximately $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter, including investment gains and interest and dividend income; and Other revenue: Revenue of approximately $1.4 million, up approximately 57% from $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter, including contributions from software supporting blockchain network operations.

These increases were partially offset by lower Bitcoin mining revenue during the quarter.

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data, said, "We are encouraged by the contributions across our portfolio, including continued growth in our crane business and stronger results from lending and software-related activities. As we advance the Michigan AI data center opportunity, we remain focused on disciplined execution and developing the value of our individual businesses."

"I am extremely pleased to see our individual business segments growing," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "It is encouraging to see our plans come to fruition and I look forward to continuing to support the individual management teams within each segment as they seek to continue on their respective upward trajectories."

The preliminary revenue estimate reflects management's current assessment and remains subject to completion of the Company's quarter-end financial closing procedures and review. Actual results may differ materially from this estimate. This announcement does not present a complete assessment of the Company's third-quarter financial results.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.