India's rapidly expanding solar industry is facing a growing workforce readiness gap, with employers across utility-scale project development, manufacturing, rooftop solar installation, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) reporting that fresh graduates require substantial training before becoming productive, according to Mercom India's newly released survey report Bridging India's Solar Talent Gap - Aligning Academia with Industry Needs. Based on responses from more than 100 industry participants across four major solar segments-utility-scale, manufacturing, rooftop, and engineering, ...

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