Ripjar finds 84% of senior compliance leaders are concerned about AI-enabled financial crime, while just 28% have fully deployed AI to counter it

More than half say up to 80% of AML screening alerts are false positives

Fragmentation is a lingering concern, with 90% running multiple AML screening vendors, rising to 94% in the UK

New research from Ripjar, the provider of smarter screening and risk intelligence solutions, has revealed that 84% of senior compliance leaders are concerned about the threat posed by AI-enabled financial crime. With criminals using AI to evade anti-money laundering defences, the entities trying to stop them are struggling to keep up, with only 28% having fully deployed AI in their screening operations.

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Market Analysis: The State of AI in AML Screening 2026 by Ripjar

Published today in Market Analysis: The State of AI in AML Screening 2026, the research surveyed 400 senior compliance, risk and financial crime decision-makers across the UK, US, France and Germany, and found concern in every market. It is highest overall in France, at 91%, and most intense in Germany, where 63% are very concerned. That unease reflects separate figures from The Payments Association's Financial Crime Pulse, which show 76% of firms believe AI-enabled fraud is already outpacing their ability to respond.

Yet the report also reveals that the response has not kept up with the concern. While 72% of financial institutions have partially deployed AI in their screening operations, only 28% describe it as fully deployed, and those that have tend to spread it thinly across many tasks for small, incremental gains. Broad adoption, the research finds, has not yet turned into measurable impact.

False positives and fragmentation remain a heavy burden in customer screening. More than half (56%) of organisations report high levels of false positives (up to 80%), and fragmented tooling compounds the problem. 90% of firms run more than one screening vendor, rising to 94% in the UK, and fragmented technology was named the single biggest challenge in customer screening.

Matt Mills, CEO of Ripjar, said: "Financial crime has a new set of tools, and they belong to both sides. Criminals are using AI to increase the scale and sophistication of their activities, and the concern this research captures is well founded. Criminals can pick up and deploy a new tool the week it reaches the market, while a regulated financial institution must test, govern and deploy it, and by then the method has moved on. Closing that gap means giving AI a single, resolved view of each customer to work from, not a fragmented one."

"Financial institutions have adopted AI in screening quickly, but adoption and operational maturity are not the same thing," said Neil Katkov, PhD, Director of Risk at Celent. "The return depends as much on the data underneath as on the sophistication of the models themselves, including how reliably a firm can resolve records to a single entity. Treating data foundations as a starting point, not a later fix, is what separates measurable impact from activity."

Market Analysis: The State of AI in AML Screening 2026 is available to download here.

Notes to editors

The research was conducted by Vitreous World in April 2026, surveying 400 senior decision-makers with responsibility for compliance, risk or financial crime at financial institutions across the UK, US, France and Germany, 100 in each market.

About Ripjar:

Ripjar provides customer screening, adverse media monitoring and threat investigation software to 400+ organisations globally, including Tier 1 banks, enterprises and government agencies. Customers include 25% of the Global Systemically Important Banks and more than 35 of the Fortune Global 500.

Founded by former UK intelligence services technologists, Ripjar is built on national security grade technology to help organisations transform AML compliance and combat financial crime. Its screening solutions are powered by ULTRA, Ripjar's real intelligence engine, proven in highly regulated environments where explainability and governance are vital. ULTRA blends billions of data sources including PEPs, sanctions and adverse media articles into one resolved profile, so risk lands on the right entity.

For more information, visit ripjar.com and follow @Ripjar on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media contact

THOUGHT·LDR

Ramsha Matin

+44 7407841737

ripjar@thoughtldr.com