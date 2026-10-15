Green Cabbage Launches Diligence Center, Bringing Speed, Precision, and Security to Buy-Side Contract Review in M&A

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage today launched Diligence Center, a new capability in its Harvest platform built for Corporate Development, Private Equity, and Advisory teams to review thousands of contracts in minutes.

Green Cabbage CEO Eric Cunningham says: "We identified a gap in the market over a year ago. Teams spent up to six weeks analyzing fewer than 20 contracts, and they were missing significant risk-reduction opportunities. Over the past year, our team has taken this complex process and built an orchestration layer to dramatically improve these reviews. We've battle tested our solution with a few select clients already and are excited to bring it to the market."

This orchestration layer puts 12+ agents to work in a concerted workflow, from information extraction to contract scoring. Each step in the process evaluates a different facet of each uploaded document, whether that document is an MSA, addendum, or order form, to ensure each output is explainable and transparent.

For each supplier, pricing is compared against Green Cabbage's 2.6 billion data points in 88+ categories to return an analysis on where each deal sits relative to the market to show clients where savings opportunities exist. The models review each product being purchased, and against normalized features like quantity, geography, and industry, return comparable data to justify the conclusions. Non-standard deals are reviewed with a human-in-the-loop approach, drawing on Green Cabbage's team of 150+ subject matter experts, to ensure every opportunity is captured.

Jeff Todd, VP at Sorenson Capital (a Green Cabbage investor), says: "The value of finding savings in the pre-close acquisition process is immense. These savings can be directly attributed to the bottom line, ensuring immediate ROI against the target's valuation. This kind of direct impact is hard to find in M&A."

Beyond pricing, Green Cabbage's agents review each set of contracts for ten key M&A-focused terms. Each term is flagged for risk, and a next-step action is suggested with an explanation of the risk to direct deal teams on how to act on this information. Trained on attorney-annotated clause language with a practitioner judgement layer, the terms section instantaneously flags risk in lengthy contracts, identifies clause precedence, and distills the intelligence into something actionable. The judgement layer was built on the expertise of Green Cabbage's senior attorneys who all worked at top suppliers, so their knowledge is instilled in each agent reading each document.

"Too often, organizations make acquisition decisions with limited visibility into supplier contracts and the value they contain. Diligence Center combines AI with deep procurement expertise to turn thousands of contracts into actionable intelligence quickly, helping organizations like mine uncover value, reduce risk, and accelerate integration from day one," says George Jannino, Chief Procurement Officer at Raymond James.

Layered into every stage in the delivery process is the deep commitment to security that Green Cabbage is known for. With thorough encryption and clear data retention timelines, clients can be sure that Green Cabbage operates with complete confidentiality.

For in-house corporate development teams, Diligence Center gives the acquirer its own read of every agreement rather than only the largest suppliers, so the savings target holds and the integration team knows which contracts to work on the first day it closes. For PE firms who size a target's cost take-out well before anyone reads a supplier contract, it shows where the target is paying more than comparable buyers, so the firm can put a real number on the opportunity before committing and pursue it the week it closes. For deal teams in consulting firms, where the deal sets the deadline rather than the amount of work, it delivers complete contract coverage inside that window, under the firm's own brand, and hands integration teams a ranked list of what to renegotiate first.

Diligence Center works beyond confirmatory diligence. Deal teams can run it at screening to get a cost read before committing a team, in the first 100 days to hand operators a ranked sequence of actions, and during exit prep so a portfolio company goes to market without its own overpay still in it. For PE firms, the same read runs across an existing portfolio, showing where portfolio companies buy from the same suppliers at different rates and where take-out exists that nobody has looked for.

Diligence Center is available now to Corporate Development, Private Equity, and Advisory teams. It extends Harvest from the post-close work Green Cabbage already does for PE portfolios and enterprise procurement teams into the acquisition itself, handling all 1000+ contract documents within just minutes.

About Green Cabbage

Founded in 2019, Green Cabbage is a procurement intelligence platform that helps enterprises negotiate better deals, reduce supplier and contract risk, and uncover savings using billions of contract and spend data points. Its Harvest platform serves procurement, finance, IT, marketing and legal teams across enterprise, midmarket and private equity clients. Green Cabbage is backed by Sageview and Sorenson Capital. Never negotiate alone.

Media Contact:

Sheena Smith, Chief Marketing Officer

sheena.smith@greencabbage.com

www.greencabbage.com

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