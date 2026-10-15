Seekr Technologies: Seekr Opens London Office as UK and European Demand for Sovereign, Governable AI Continues to Accelerate

Seekr Opens London Office as UK and European Demand for Sovereign, Governable AI Continues to Accelerate

Expansion builds on existing customer base and growing UK pipeline across defence and regulated enterprise, with a local team of forward-deployed engineers to run governable AI inside customers' own environments

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the leader in explainable and sovereign AI, today announced the opening of its first European office in Mayfair, London to meet accelerating demand from UK and European organisations for AI they can govern, audit, and run under their own laws. The office builds on Seekr's existing UK customer base and a large and growing pipeline of opportunities across UK defence, FTSE-listed companies and regulated industries.

Across the UK and Europe, sovereignty has moved to the top of the AI agenda. Organisations want AI that keeps their data under the laws of their own jurisdiction, and that can show exactly how it reached every answer. Alongside sovereignty, enterprises are looking for measurable business value, evidence to trust AI outputs, and control over the actions AI agents take. As agentic AI moves from pilots into day-to-day operations, those requirements are shaping buying decisions across both enterprise and government.

London is a natural home for that work. The UK has long set the standard for how regulated industries earn public trust, from the City's financial markets to its defence and public institutions, and it is now applying that same expectation of accountability to AI. Seekr's platform is built to meet it, giving teams a full record of how each AI output was produced.

The Seekr platform runs wherever the customer needs it, including UK cloud regions, on-premises, at the edge, or fully air-gapped. It traces every output back through its data, content, model, and agent behaviour, so teams can move AI into production with evidence they can stand behind. That visibility helps operators verify outputs, oversee agent actions, and assess performance against their business goals.

"The UK is a critical AI market, and demand there for governable, sovereign AI shows no sign of slowing down," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "Customers across the UK are already putting AI to work across their core operations, and having dedicated experts sitting side-by-side ensures they are getting the latest sovereign AI they need, all under their control and local laws. Opening in London is our commitment to those customers."

The London team includes forward-deployed engineers who work inside customers' regulated, secure, and sovereign environments, backed by partners across Europe. Naief Al-Shibli joins Seekr from Palantir as VP and UK General Manager to lead sales and grow the UK business, having helped UK and European enterprise and government organisations put data and AI platforms into operational use. David Church will serve as Managing Director of UK operations. A veteran of more than 40 years in European investment banking, Church has advised on data centre transactions across Europe, bringing deep expertise in the infrastructure that sovereign AI requires.

"UK organisations aren't short on AI ambition. The challenge is turning that ambition into measurable results while maintaining trust in the outputs, control over the data and agent actions," said Al-Shibli. "Having our leadership and engineers here means customers work with a team that understands their regulatory and security requirements, and can help them deploy AI in their own environment from day one, validate its performance, and build a clear case for scaling it."

About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies develop and deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, edge-based systems and AI agents across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance, lineage, and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and trust across all modalities. Learn more at seekr.com.

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