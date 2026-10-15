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WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 12:20
0,600 Euro
-3,57 % -0,022
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6000,61513:48
0,6000,61513:47
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Zoomlion Advances Digital Standards Management to Support Innovation and Global Compliance

Zoomlion Advances Digital Standards Management to Support Innovation and Global Compliance

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") marked World Standards Day by highlighting its work to integrate technical standards into product development and strengthen compliance across international markets. By combining standards development with digital management tools, the company is supporting equipment innovation and helping prepare products for overseas market entry.

Zoomlion has established platforms for managing corporate standards, accessing export product compliance information and monitoring technical requirements that affect international trade. These systems help teams track changes in regulations and standards, identify compliance requirements early and coordinate standards management throughout the product lifecycle.

The approach brings standards into the initial stages of research and design, allowing them to guide development throughout manufacturing and service. It also helps engineers address requirements in target markets as products are developed, supporting compliance planning and timely launches.

To date, Zoomlion has led or participated in the development and revision of more than 620 Chinese national, industry and association standards. These include nearly 70 standards covering intelligent equipment, digital technologies, electrification and environmental performance. The company also actively participates in the development and revision of international standards, covering areas such as remote equipment communications, safety and design.

Standards development is closely connected with Zoomlion's research and product innovation. In the first half of 2026, the company completed more than 900 product development projects and launched nearly 200 new products. Key developments included the LW3600-240NB tower crane for wind turbine installation, a 36-metric-ton hybrid loader, a hybrid grain combine harvester and a hydrogen-powered concrete mixer truck. These innovations provide practical reference points for ongoing standards development.

Alongside its equipment businesses, Zoomlion is advancing the commercial deployment of robots that use artificial intelligence to perform physical tasks. Its research and engineering work provide real operating conditions, data interfaces and practical applications to inform standards development. These efforts help incorporate requirements for intelligent functions, electrification and product carbon footprints into the earliest stages of research and development.

Zoomlion will continue to integrate digital standards management across research, manufacturing and service, while strengthening its corporate standards framework to cover regulations and standards in international markets. Through this work, the company aims to support international product launches, contribute to global standards development and advance sustainable equipment manufacturing.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-advances-digital-standards-management-to-support-innovation-and-global-compliance-302909966.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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