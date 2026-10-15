Maritime Launch Services Inc.: Maritime Launch Services Receives Conditional Approval To List On The Toronto Stock Exchange

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Launch Services Inc. (CBOE: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) ("Maritime Launch" or the "Company"), developer of Spaceport Nova Scotia, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares"), subject to the Company satisfying the customary listing requirements of the TSX and receiving final approval.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX under the symbol "MAXQ" and will continue to trade on Cboe Canada until trading commences on the TSX. Maritime Launch will provide a further update confirming the dates of the anticipated commencement of trading on the TSX and the cessation of trading on Cboe Canada.

"Receiving conditional approval to list on the TSX is an important milestone for Maritime Launch as we continue to advance Spaceport Nova Scotia and Canada's sovereign launch capability," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services. "We have made significant progress in transitioning Spaceport Nova Scotia from development to execution, and our move to the TSX represents an important milestone in Maritime Launch's growth. This listing will strengthen our visibility in Canadian capital markets as we continue to build the infrastructure, deliver on our customer commitments and advance the operational capabilities needed to establish sovereign orbital launch capability in Canada."

The Company's listing to the TSX comes as Maritime Launch continues developing Spaceport Nova Scotia as a dual-use facility designed to support civil and defence-related space missions and provide launch services to domestic and international customers. The Company has secured long-term agreements with the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence and Germany-based Isar Aerospace, reflecting growing demand for sovereign launch capabilities and the strategic importance of Canadian launch infrastructure.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch Services Inc. (CBOE: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a dual-use commercial spaceport designed to support both civil and defence-related space missions. The spaceport will provide satellite launch services to domestic and international clients across the global commercial space market, supporting a wide range of orbital inclinations from a single location.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex, enabling small and medium launch vehicles to place satellites into low Earth orbit. For more information, visit: www.maritimelaunch.com

https://x.com/maritimelaunch

https://www.linkedin.com/company/maritimelaunch

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "advance", "outlook", "objective", "develop", "opportunity", "potential", "growth", "milestone" "become", "expects", "anticipates", "continue", "intends", "estimates", "evolution", "projects", "strategy", "subject to", "believes", "plans", "seeks", "commit", "goal", "focus", "target", "vision" and similar expressions or variations of such words and phrases suggesting future outcomes or events, or which state that certain actions, events or results 'may', "could", 'would', "should" or 'will' occur or be achieved are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding the anticipated timing of listing of securities on the TSX and delisting of securities on Cboe Canada, ticker symbols, strategic vision and expectations of the Company following the TSX listing, and the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders, and other stakeholders as a result of the TSX listing are or involve forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates, general stability of the Canadian space exploration and defence industries, treatment under national security and regulatory regimes, securities laws and stock exchange policies, continuity of current Company management, the availability of suitable investment opportunities from capital markets, continuity of project development at Spaceport Nova Scotia, the ability of the Company and their respective service providers to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment, materials and services in a timely and cost efficient manner, currency, foreign exchange and interest rates, global economic, financial markets and economic conditions, including the imposition of tariffs, in Canada and the United States.

The Company is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to risk related to: material adverse changes in the affairs of the Company; adverse reactions or changes in business relations resulting from the announcement or completion of the TSX listing; disruption to supply chains; geographic concentration; current economic conditions including the imposition of tariffs; strategic initiatives; debt financing; interest rate fluctuations; foreign currency; competition in the space exploration and defence industries; reliance on key personnel; general uninsured losses; dependence on information technology; cyber security; integration of artificial intelligence; imposition of litigation; environmental matters and climate change; volatility of public markets and commodity prices; fluctuations in the trading price of the Company's securities; changes in legislation; dilution of securityholders; failure to obtain additional financing; potential conflicts of interest; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, posted under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or new circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.