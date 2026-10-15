Impauer Technologies Inc.: Impauer Technologies Announces Commercial Launch of Pauerone Wallet V1 Across Android, Web, And Browser Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Impauer") (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) is pleased to announce the commercial release of PauerOne Wallet V1 ("PauerOne" or the "Wallet"), Impauer's flagship digital asset wallet. PauerOne serves as an initial user interface across Impauer's suite of digital products, accessible across Android Devices, and Web environments.

The launch of the Wallet represents the first commercial release within Impauer's planned product lineup, establishing a live, operational product in the digital asset market.

PauerOne V1: Fully Decentralized, Self-Custodial Architecture

The PauerOne release delivers a decentralized, non-custodial architecture designed to support secure user interactions while enabling users to retain self-custody and control of their private keys and digital assets. With this release, the Company is now positioned to begin generating commercial revenue as operational features and ecosystem modules are activated.

Operational Capabilities at Launch:

Decentralized & Self-Custodial Architecture: Users retain control of their private keys and digital assets on device, with PauerOne operating on a non-custodial basis and not holding or controlling user assets.

Users retain control of their private keys and digital assets on device, with PauerOne operating on a non-custodial basis and not holding or controlling user assets. Multi-Chain & Token Support: Enables users to securely store, send, and receive digital assets across supported blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and others, through a single wallet interface without the need to manage separate wallets for each network.

Enables users to securely store, send, and receive digital assets across supported blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and others, through a single wallet interface without the need to manage separate wallets for each network. Flexible Onboarding & Biometric Authentication: Onboard seamlessly using social credentials (Google and Apple) via secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), classic client-side 12-word seed phrases, or hardware biometric verification (Face ID). Utilizing advanced cryptographic key-sharding, neither PauerOne nor Google/Apple sees or holds access to the full keys needed to unlock user crypto assets ensuring the utmost security.

Onboard seamlessly using social credentials (Google and Apple) via secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), classic client-side 12-word seed phrases, or hardware biometric verification (Face ID). Utilizing advanced cryptographic key-sharding, neither PauerOne nor Google/Apple sees or holds access to the full keys needed to unlock user crypto assets ensuring the utmost security. Decentralized Peer-to-Peer Cross-Chain Swaps: Exchange seamlessly across disparate blockchain networks without being restricted to a single ecosystem. Operating on a peer-to-peer architecture with no intermediaries, user funds remain entirely safe and under self-custody throughout the transaction, ensuring assets are never transferred prior to complete transaction execution.

Exchange seamlessly across disparate blockchain networks without being restricted to a single ecosystem. Operating on a peer-to-peer architecture with no intermediaries, user funds remain entirely safe and under self-custody throughout the transaction, ensuring assets are never transferred prior to complete transaction execution. Interaction Rewards: PauerOne includes wallet-based rewards functionality designed to support user engagement within the application.

By making PauerOne available to users, Impauer intends to support user adoption and expand its operational presence as additional ecosystem features and modules are introduced.

Executive Commentary

"The release of PauerOne marks an important first step in executing our broader product roadmap", stated Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies. "By deploying our initial wallet interface across mobile, web, and browser extension platforms simultaneously, we are providing a secure, decentralized, and self-custodial entry point for our user base. Importantly, this launch establishes a foundation for Impauer's commercial strategy, with additional monetization features planned as the Wallet and broader ecosystem continue to develop.

"The Wallet provides immediate utility through multi-chain storage, self-custody, robust authentication and decentralized cross-chain swap capabilities while offering a native wallet rewards program for users. However, this wallet launch is simply the first release in a planned series of product launches across our broader technology roadmap. PauerOne serves as an initial access point, laying the groundwork as we prepare to roll out additional features, monetization pathways, application, and platform integrations as well as future technology solution releases."

"We're thrilled to see PauerOne Wallet V1 officially enter the market," said Raymond O'Neill, Chairman of Impauer Technologies. "This launch represents an important milestone for Impauer as we continue to bring our technology strategy to market through commercial products. I am incredibly proud of the work the team has done to reach this point, and we believe PauerOne provides a strong foundation for continued product development and the expansion of the Impauer ecosystem."

Future Commercial Strategy & Monetization Model

The Company will be providing additional features designed to integrate into future versions of PauerOne. While the Wallet provides free access to foundational wallet utilities, future platform iterations are planned to introduce integrated commercial mechanisms. Over time, as additional ecosystem components and features are activated, the Company aims to build a recurring revenue stream across multiple operational channels. Because network execution fees and protocol charges are borne by the end user at transaction time, the Wallet operates with efficiency, providing Impauer with a commercial model intended to support revenue generation as user adoption and platform activity develop.

Availability

PauerOne Wallet V1 is available on Mobile (Android) at the Google Play Store, and via Web Application at PauerOne Web App.

Availability on iOS is pending approval by Apple for distribution through the App Store, and browser extensions are similarly pending approval across extension stores (Chrome, Edge, and Safari). The Company intends to make both the iOS version and the browser extensions available live as soon as the approvals are received, which is expected in the near future.

For further information regarding Impauer Technologies and upcoming product updates, please visit https://impauer.io and http://pauerone.ai.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company focused on developing and advancing technology platforms and solutions across blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and emerging technologies. Building on its experience in blockchain and digital asset markets, the Company is focused on applying technology to create scalable solutions and pursue opportunities across evolving digital markets. Impauer combines technology development, strategic investment and commercial partnerships with the objective of building long-term value for shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-announces-commercial-launch-of-pauerone-wallet-v-1237120