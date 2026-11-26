VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) (the "Company" or "Impauer") announces its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2026, the Company reported:

Cash Position: C$206,727 as of September 30, 2026, compared to C$50,391 as of December 31, 2025.

C$206,727 as of September 30, 2026, compared to C$50,391 as of December 31, 2025. Total Assets: C$353,981, compared to C$230,964 as of December 31, 2025.

C$353,981, compared to C$230,964 as of December 31, 2025. Total Comprehensive Loss: C$104,455 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to C$3,180,147 for the corresponding period in 2025, representing a reduction of approximately 97%.

The improvement in year-to-date financial results reflects reduced operating expenses, expense recoveries and gains associated with the settlement of outstanding liabilities.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Executive Leadership: In July 2026, the Company announced the appointments of Suha Askary as Chief Executive Officer and Judy Galvez as Chief Financial Officer.

In July 2026, the Company announced the appointments of Suha Askary as Chief Executive Officer and Judy Galvez as Chief Financial Officer. Corporate Rebranding: In September 2026, the Company completed its corporate rebranding as Impauer Technologies Inc. and commenced trading under its new symbols, IMPR on the CSE and IMPTF on the OTCQB, reflecting its evolving technology-focused business strategy.

Subsequent Operational Developments

Product Commercialization: Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced the commercial release of PauerOne Wallet V1, followed by the expansion of its availability through browser extensions and standalone desktop applications. The Company subsequently announced the official release of PauerOne Wallet V2 featuring the integrated PauerEarn rewards engine, followed by a software upgrade introducing Gasless Cross-Network Transaction Routing.

"The third quarter reflects our continued focus on financial discipline, operational efficiency and transitioning our technology portfolio toward commercialization," said Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies Inc. "With the introduction of PauerOne subsequent to quarter-end, our priorities remain expanding platform adoption, developing sustainable revenue streams and securing the capital necessary to support our next phase of growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."

The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, will be available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 9,600,000 stock options (the "Options") and 4,800,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.05 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant.

The Options and RSUs will vest in three annual installments on September 15, 2027, September 15, 2028, and September 15, 2029, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The RSUs may be settled in cash, common shares or a combination thereof in accordance with the Plan. The grants are made pursuant to the Company's 2021 Share Compensation Plan, as approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held in March 2025, and are subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer") is a public company listed on the CSE:IMPR, OTC:IMPTF. Impauer is building a unified suite of intelligent applications for the next generation of finance. Through artificial intelligence, commerce, intelligent payments, communications, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, Impauer transforms advanced technology into real-world applications that people, businesses, and developers can use. The Company is focused on creating connected products that generate recurring revenue, support treasury growth, accelerate adoption, and contribute to long-term shareholder value. For more information, visit www.impauer.io.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-inc.-announces-third-quarter-2026-financial-resu-1257252