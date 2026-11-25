VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Impauer") (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) announces the commercial release of PauerOne V3 ("PauerOne" or the "Platform"), featuring the integration of Version 1 (V1) of a payment onboarding gateway directly within the self-custodial wallet interface. This initial onboarding integration enables users to purchase initial supported digital assets using standard payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional bank transfer rails such as ACH, Interac e-Transfer, and SEPA.

By connecting traditional banking and mobile payment rails to PauerOne's decentralized infrastructure, the V3 release simplifies external onboarding steps, allowing users to fund their non-custodial wallets within a single interface. Building upon this initial V1 integration, the Company intends to expand its onboarding options over time, with the objective of supporting additional digital assets and payment pathways in future releases.

Connecting Traditional Payment Rails with Self-Custodial Infrastructure

Historically, onboarding into self-custodial digital asset applications required users to navigate external platforms, execute separate transfers, and manually route assets before interacting with decentralized networks. PauerOne V3's V1 integrated onboarding gateway streamlines this workflow by embedding payment processing directly into the user interface:

Card & Mobile Wallet Support : Enables purchases of initial supported digital assets using major credit and debit cards alongside mobile checkout via Apple Pay and Google Pay.

: Enables purchases of initial supported digital assets using major credit and debit cards alongside mobile checkout via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Global & Regional Bank Transfer Rails : Supports established banking networks, including ACH (United States), Interac (Canada), and SEPA (Europe), providing direct funding pathways across supported jurisdictions.

: Supports established banking networks, including ACH (United States), Interac (Canada), and SEPA (Europe), providing direct funding pathways across supported jurisdictions. Streamlined Onboarding Workflow : Allows users to move from account creation via social authentication to holding funded, self-custodial assets within the PauerOne application.

: Allows users to move from account creation via social authentication to holding funded, self-custodial assets within the application. Direct-to-Self-Custody Settlement : Purchased assets settle directly into the user's non-custodial wallet environment, ensuring Impauer never takes custody of user funds or private keys during or after the transaction.

: Purchased assets settle directly into the user's non-custodial wallet environment, ensuring never takes custody of user funds or private keys during or after the transaction. Expandable Onboarding Framework: Designed as the V1 foundation of PauerOne's fiat-to-digital-asset onboarding workflow, with ongoing development aimed at expanding supported digital assets and payment options as platform integrations advance.

Designed as the V1 foundation of fiat-to-digital-asset onboarding workflow, with ongoing development aimed at expanding supported digital assets and payment options as platform integrations advance. V2 Feature Continuity: Retains live capabilities introduced in earlier releases, including PauerEarn merchant cashback and interaction rewards, Gasless Cross-Network Transaction Routing, and Multi-Party Computation (MPC) biometric security.

Commercial Architecture & Potential Revenue Channels

The deployment of PauerOne V3 and the integrated V1 payment onboarding gateway introduces an additional potential monetization channel alongside existing transactional routing and commerce features. By facilitating direct fiat-to-digital-asset purchases across card and bank transfer rails, the V3 release is intended to provide Impauer with the opportunity to earn processing fee splits and conversion commissions, potentially expanding the Company's ability to generate transaction-based revenue if user onboarding, supported asset availability, and purchase volumes scale.

Executive Commentary

"The release of PauerOne V3 and the integrated V1 onboarding gateway represents an important operational step in making self-custodial software more accessible to everyday users," stated Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies. "While earlier releases established self-custodial asset control, PauerEarn rewards, and gasless cross-network routing, broader user adoption depends on straightforward entry through familiar payment methods.

"By integrating debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional bank rails such as ACH, Interac, and SEPA directly into PauerOne V3, users can fund a non-custodial wallet in a single workflow. This V1 integration establishes our initial onboarding framework, and we are working toward subsequent phases intended to broaden supported digital assets and expand user purchasing options. From a commercial standpoint, integrating payment gateway infrastructure is designed to create an additional potential revenue channel for Impauer, supporting the Company's objective to monetize platform activity as user adoption develops."

Multi-Platform Availability

PauerOne V3 and the integrated payment gateway are rolling out across active deployments on Mobile (Android), Web Application, Desktop Applications (Windows, macOS), and Browser Extension.

For further information regarding Impauer Technologies, please visit Impauer Technologies, PauerOne and PauerEarn.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer") is a public company listed on the CSE: IMPR, OTC: IMPTF. Impauer is building a unified suite of intelligent applications for the next generation of finance. Through artificial intelligence, commerce, intelligent payments, communications, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, Impauer transforms advanced technology into real-world applications that individuals, businesses, and developers can use. The Company is focused on creating connected products that generate recurring revenue, support treasury growth, accelerate adoption, and contribute to long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-launches-pauerone-v3-with-integrated-v1-payment-1255581