Impauer Technologies Inc.: Impauer Technologies Unveils Frictionless Gasless Transaction Routing for Pauerone Wallet V2

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Impauer") (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) is pleased to announce a major software upgrade introducing Gasless Cross-Network Transaction Routing across the flagship PauerOne Wallet V2 software suite ("PauerOne" or the "Wallet").

Following the commercial release of PauerOne V2 and the launch of the integrated PauerEarn interaction rewards engine, this functional enhancement eliminates core technical friction points in digital asset management, significantly streamlining onboarding efficiency and transactional performance across multi-network environments.

Overcoming Industry Friction: Native Asset Independence

In conventional decentralized asset management, executing a transfer, peer-to-peer exchange, or cross-network transaction typically requires users to hold the asset native to that specific network solely to cover execution processing fees. This requirement frequently leads to abandoned transactions, unexpected execution delays, and complex multi-step asset conversions for end users.

The integration of PauerOne's gasless transaction architecture within the wallet ecosystem directly resolves these operational barriers:

Native Network Asset Independence: Users can transfer, exchange, or transact supported digital assets directly without needing to acquire or maintain balances of the asset native to the host network.

Users can transfer, exchange, or transact supported digital assets directly without needing to acquire or maintain balances of the asset native to the host network. Single-Step Fee Deductions: Processing and transaction fees are automatically calculated and deducted directly from the primary asset being transferred or exchanged in a single execution step.

Processing and transaction fees are automatically calculated and deducted directly from the primary asset being transferred or exchanged in a single execution step. Streamlined Multi-Network User Experience: Accelerates transactional velocity across diverse software environments, ensuring uninhibited asset mobility without requiring users to navigate complex network-specific gas mechanics.

Accelerates transactional velocity across diverse software environments, ensuring uninhibited asset mobility without requiring users to navigate complex network-specific gas mechanics. Non-Custodial Architecture: Operates fully within PauerOne's 100% decentralized, self-custodial framework, ensuring user funds remain securely under sovereign user control throughout every transaction stage.

Institutional Value Creation & Monetization Scaling

Following the commercial release of PauerOne V2 and the deployment of the PauerEarn interaction framework, the activation of gasless transaction routing strengthens the foundational monetization engine of Impauer Technologies.

The gasless routing layer positions the Company to capture incremental transactional micro-commissions on cross-network asset transfers and fee conversions, enhancing the potential capacity for recurring software revenues as user volume scales.

"The integration of gasless transaction routing represents a key functional milestone for the PauerOne V2 wallet," stated Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies. "Building directly on the market adoption of the V2 release and the PauerEarn rewards engine, this capability addresses a primary operational challenge in self-custodial software; the requirement for users to hold the asset native to each specific network just to complete a basic transaction.

"By empowering users to move and exchange digital assets exclusively using the holdings already in the wallet, PauerOne V2 delivers streamlined usability while preserving multi-layered enterprise security. As the technology rollout accelerates, each functional capability enhances both the daily utility of the software ecosystem and the capacity to generate commercial revenue, driving long-term value for shareholders."

Ecosystem Software Availability

The Gasless Cross-Network Transaction Routing feature is active on PauerOne Wallet V2 deployments across Mobile (Android), Web Application, Desktop Applications (Windows, macOS), and Browser Extension.

For further information regarding Impauer Technologies, please visit Impauer Technologies, PauerOne and PauerEarn.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer") is a public company listed on the CSE:IMPR, OTCQB:IMPTF. Impauer is building a unified suite of intelligent applications for the next generation of finance. Through artificial intelligence, commerce, intelligent payments, communications, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, Impauer transforms advanced technology into real-world applications that people, businesses, and developers can use. The Company is focused on creating connected products that generate recurring revenue, support treasury growth, accelerate adoption, and contribute to long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-unveils-frictionless-gasless-transaction-routing-1249966