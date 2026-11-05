Impauer Technologies Inc.: Impauer Technologies Announces Official Release of PauerOne V2 Featuring Integrated PauerEarn Rewards Engine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) ("Impauer" or the "Company"), a technology company building a unified suite of intelligent applications for digital finance, today announced the official release of PauerOne Wallet V2 ("PauerOne V2" or the "Wallet"), marking a major ecosystem milestone highlighted by the launch of its integrated rewards and commerce engine, PauerEarn.

Many legacy platforms focus solely on upfront discounts or one-time cashback savings. When users complete eligible online purchases through participating merchants, affiliate commissions are converted into digital rewards and credited to their self-custodial PauerOne V2 wallet balances, following applicable commission validation and settlement processes. Operating via affiliate network partnerships, PauerEarn connects users to participating global e-commerce merchants across key retail categories, including electronics, apparel, travel, and consumer goods. When users complete qualified online purchases through participating merchants, affiliate commission streams are automatically converted into digital rewards credited directly to the user's self-custodial PauerOne V2 wallet balance.

PauerEarn is accessible as a standalone browser extension, while also featuring seamless search engine integration that displays live deal and cashback notifications directly within search results (such as Google Search) that automatically evaluate shopping cart contents allowing everyday online shoppers to capture instant savings across supported merchant websites. Users who pair the PauerEarn extension with the PauerOne Wallet V2 unlock full platform utility, enabling merchant commission streams to automatically settle as ongoing digital rewards inside their self-custodial account.

"Integrating PauerEarn marks a meaningful expansion of the overall Impauer ecosystem," stated Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies Inc. "PauerEarn combines shopping savings with digital reward accumulation, giving users access to both features within a connected platform. The standalone browser extension simplifies deal discovery, while integration with the PauerOne wallet enables users to accumulate digital rewards on eligible purchases."

Integrated Affiliate Commerce & Product Features

Operating as a standalone browser extension and seamlessly integrated across PauerOne's desktop executables, mobile applications, and web interfaces, PauerEarn incorporates the following key functional capabilities:

AI-Powered Smart-Optimization Guard: Evaluates shopping cart contents, active promotional data, and pricing histories in real time to identify and apply eligible combinations of promotional codes, merchant discounts, and digital rewards.

Evaluates shopping cart contents, active promotional data, and pricing histories in real time to identify and apply eligible combinations of promotional codes, merchant discounts, and digital rewards. Dedicated Browser Extension & Search Integration: Functions as a standalone browser extension with pre-purchase automation. Live notifications display directly within search results (such as Google Search) to highlight active deals, while alerts notify users of eligible offers when browsing or adding cart items at participating merchants.

Functions as a standalone browser extension with pre-purchase automation. Live notifications display directly within search results (such as Google Search) to highlight active deals, while alerts notify users of eligible offers when browsing or adding cart items at participating merchants. Dual Savings & Rewards Engine: Enables users to earn rewards on eligible purchases through participating merchants, with customizable allocation options for cash payouts, digital rewards, or a combination of both.

Enables users to earn rewards on eligible purchases through participating merchants, with customizable allocation options for cash payouts, digital rewards, or a combination of both. Customizable Allocation & Flexible Payout Controls: Enables users to automatically earn on qualified purchases across the entire merchant network, with 100% customizable allocation controls to receive payouts in traditional cash, split earnings, or direct 100% into digital rewards.

Enables users to automatically earn on qualified purchases across the entire merchant network, with 100% customizable allocation controls to receive payouts in traditional cash, split earnings, or direct 100% into digital rewards. PauerOne Wallet Synergy & 24/7 Analytics Hub: Integrates natively with the non-custodial PauerOne Wallet balance. Features a real-time analytics visualizer tracking lifetime coupon savings, cleared cash balances, and accumulated digital reward values, with payout options for direct transfers to bank accounts or PayPal.

Integrates natively with the non-custodial PauerOne Wallet balance. Features a real-time analytics visualizer tracking lifetime coupon savings, cleared cash balances, and accumulated digital reward values, with payout options for direct transfers to bank accounts or PayPal. Multi-Platform & Non-Custodial Architecture: Operates seamlessly across standalone browser extensions, desktop applications (Windows, macOS, Chrome OS), mobile environments (Android), and the PauerOne Web Application, utilizing local key-management infrastructure so users retain direct control over their asset balances.

By pairing established e-commerce affiliate mechanics across merchants with dual savings and continuous reward utility, PauerEarn strengthens the core value proposition of the Impauer ecosystem. Impauer remains focused on broadening merchant partnerships, advancing user adoption, and expanding product functionality across its connected digital finance lineup.

Availability

PauerEarn features are accessible across the Impauer ecosystem. Users can install the standalone PauerEarn browser extension via the Google Chrome Web Store, or access full PauerOne Wallet V2 features across desktop applications (Windows, macOS, Chrome OS), mobile devices (Android via the Google Play Store), and directly through the PauerOne Web Application.

For further information regarding Impauer Technologies, please visit Impauer Technologies, PauerOne and PauerEarn.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer") is a public company listed on the (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF). Impauer is building a unified suite of intelligent applications for the next generation of finance. Through artificial intelligence, commerce, intelligent payments, communications, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, Impauer transforms advanced technology into real-world applications that people, businesses, and developers can use. The Company is focused on creating connected products that generate recurring revenue, support treasury growth, accelerate adoption, and contribute to long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-announces-official-release-of-pauerone-v2-featur-1246586